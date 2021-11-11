The aliens of Solar Opposites have been keeping busy. Not only are there (at least) two more seasons of Hulu’s delightfully crass animated series—created by Rick and Morty’s Justin Roiland and Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Mike McMahan—on the way, there’s a surprise Christmas episode dropping in less than two weeks.



In a very on-brand move for a show that both embraces and skewers pop culture, sometimes in the same breath, “A Very Solar Holiday Opposites Special” was announced earlier today with the help of a lovingly crafted yet extremely foul-mouthed music video. Darren Criss, last seen digging graves with Gonzo in Muppets Haunted Mansion, lends his appropriately angelic pipes here. And in case the title doesn’t make it perfectly clear, the song, which is titled “WTF Is Christmas?” is very much NSFW. So plug your kids’ ears or whatever while you’re watching.

Rhyming “deforestation” and “Earth’s temperature inflation” would be inspired, if it wasn’t so depressing! Korvo’s (voiced by Roiland, of course) take on Baby Jesus, though, is definitely inspired... and I want to drink boozy egg nog with that nutcracker and hear more about the demonic, human skin-wearing “evil beast of the North,” preferably with gruesome visual aids created using animated cookies and candies.

Here’s the episode description for “A Very Solar Holiday Opposites Special,” which tells you everything and nothing: “HO HO HO! The Solars don’t understand the holidays, but that won’t stop them from trying!” You can only assume the curious yet clueless, cute yet absolutely horrifying spirit of “WTF Is Christmas” will be fully represented in whatever festive shenanigans unfold. (What will the Pupa make of Santa Claus? Or what will it do to Santa Claus?) “A Very Solar Holiday Opposites Special” arrives Monday, November 22 on Hulu.

