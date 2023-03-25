The New Hunger Games Prequel Poster Brings the Bling

With just a teaser out in the world so far, the movie version of Suzanne Collins’ The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes—the prequel to the Hunger Games series, set six decades before the revolution sparked by Katniss Everdeen—has dropped some sparkle to remind you it’s on the way . Behold, this 24k new poster!



The hue matches that of the aforementioned teaser, which contained no footage of the actual movie but featured an abstract snowy (ahem) scene of a songbird and snake melting into brilliant gold, and asking the viewer to choose sides. The official synopsis is as follows: “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray’s charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.”

Advertisement

W ith only the most cursory Hunger Games know-how, you can guess which way Snow ultimately went—not for nothing did President Snow, as played by Donald Sutherland in the main movie series, make io9's list of “Most Blatantly Evil Presidents in Sci-Fi Movies, TV, and Comics.” The most suspenseful part of all of this just might be whether or not audiences are still hungering for more Hunger Games in the first place.

Directed by Hunger Games vet Francis Lawrence and adapted from Collins’ novel by Michael Lesslie (Assassin’s Creed) and Michael Arndt (Little Miss Sunshine, Toy Story 3, Star Wars: The Force Awakens), The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes s tars Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis. It’ll hit theaters November 17. Will you be checking out this Hunger Games origin tale, or staying on the sidelines?

G/O Media may get a commission 24 hour deals Discover Samsung - Daily Deal Discover Samsung!

Each day this week, Samsung highlights their bestsellers with 24-hour deals and four-hour flash sales. Buy at Samsung Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Advertisement



