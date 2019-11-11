We come from the future
I'm Willing to Pay an Obscene Amount of Money For This Guy's Brilliant Pedestrian Car Horn Invention

Andrew Liszewski
Gif: Yosef Lerner (YouTube)

It only takes a few weeks of living in a busy city where the streets and sidewalks are crammed with tourists to appreciate the genius behind Yosef Lerner’s Pedestrian Horn invention. It makes the most useful feature of a car—it’s blaring horn—available to those who prefer to walk.

Worn around the neck with a seatbelt strap so that the steering wheel—which appears to have been lifted from a swanky Cadillac—hangs at the perfect height to make the horn button readily and easily accessible. Lerner demonstrates the extreme usefulness of his creation in a video shot in and around Manhattan where, not surprisingly, it’s just as effective at grabbing the attention of drivers as it is at startling selfie-snapping tourists. Why do people feel the need to frame their photos in the middle of a busy sidewalk when visiting a different city?

Lerner has listed the Pedestrian Horn as being available for sale on his personal website for $699, which sounds a little expensive until you find yourself trying to fight your way past a group of people who’ve decided to catch up on the past 30 years of their lives at a busy intersection. In those moments, $699 to honk your way through sounds like an absolute bargain. Unfortunately, the Pedestrian Horn might be a one-off creation, which means if you’re not the person who manages to snag it, you might one day find yourself on the receiving end of its obnoxious honk.

