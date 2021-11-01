Sorry, w orld. America screwed it up for everyone. In 1969 the U.S. claimed to have put the first human s on the m oon—b ut apparently that was only part of the story. Turns out the astronauts found something there, pissed it off, and now the m oon is coming to get us. So yeah. That’s our bad.

That seems to be the set- up for the new film Moonfall—an i dea so big and ridiculous it could only come from master of disaster Roland Emmerich. The director of Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow, and 2012 is back with another all-star cast and another global extinction event. Check out the latest trailer for Moonfall.

As you see in the trailer, Moonfall stars Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, and John Bradley as three people who seemingly return to the m oon after it begins to attack us. Berry plays a NASA executive who thinks she’s figured out a way to save the world, but only two people believe her. One is an astronaut from her past, played by Aquaman and The Conjuring star Wilson; the other is a conspiracy theorist played by Game of Thrones star Bradley. But what is this creature that’s all over the trailer? Some kind of smoke monster? Is that just a weapon or the actual intelligence behind all this? We do not yet know.

What we do know is if anyone can make a dumb, fun movie about the moon falling into the Earth because of some discovery that astronauts made there , it’s Emmerich. Even when his movies aren’t good, which can happen from time to time, they’re filled with stunning visuals and jaw-dropping set pieces. Moonfall looks to be more of the same and it’s got Donald Sutherland basically reprising his role from JFK, which is fun too.

Moonfall, which co-stars Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, and Carolina Bartczak, opens February 4.

