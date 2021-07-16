The song of ice and fire is getting a bit louder. According to the Hollywood Reporter, HBO Max is now working on at least three potential animated shows, including one focused on the Golden Empire of Yi Ti.



HBO Max is looking beyond the upcoming House of the Dragon live-action series with more Game of Thrones-related works. These include up to three adult animated series—one of which has been in the works since January, while the others appear to be newer projects. One is set to take place in Yi Ti, a civilization inspired by Imperial China that arose from the ashes of the previous empire after the Long Night. It was ruled by a series of god-emperor dynasties, and lasted decades or even centuries. Still, very little is known about Yi Ti in the events of George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire, as the empire is insular and only surfaces for trading purposes.

It’s unclear what the other two potential animated shows would be about, but they’re not the only Game of Thrones spinoffs and prequels in development. In addition to the Targaryen-centered prequel House of the Dragon, currently in production, there are potential shows focused on Nymeria and the origin of Dorne, as well as a series about the voyages of Corlys Velaryon (played by Steve Toussaint in House of the Dragon) aboard the Sea Snake ship. Interestingly enough, Corlys Velaryon’s travels included a trip to Yi Ti, and he’s one of the only Westerosi to have done so. However, one of the potential Game of Thrones offshoots has already been fed to the dragons: according to THR, a live-action prequel about the slums of King’s Landing, tentatively titled Flea Bottom, is no longer in development.

House of the Dragon is set to come out sometime in 2022. The final books in A Song of Ice and Fire are slated to come out in about 10,000 years.

