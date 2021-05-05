Targaryens love hanging around beaches, it seems. Image : HBO

No dragons included, but, given that Game of Thrones’ first spinoff is about all things Targaryen, they’re not going to be far off.



HBO has released the first official stills from House of the Dragon, the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel. Set 300 years before the events of the landmark series, it follows the earlier generations of House Targaryen’s rule of Westeros—and a bloody civil war between various factions of the family over two young rulers’ claim to the Iron Throne. The pictures include up-close looks at Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith as Princess Rhaenrya and Prince Daemon Targaryen, and Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans as Alicent and Otto Hightower, respectively.

Image : HBO

Corlys Velaryon, also known as the Sea Snake, is considered one of the most renowned sailors in Westeros, and a crucial ally of House Targaryen as both the husband of Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (played by Eve Best in the show) and commander of the largest naval force in the known world.

Image : HBO

Rhaenyra—be very prepared to be confused by Targaryens and their similar names!—and Daemon Targaryen are crucial members of House of the Dragon’s royal family. Rhaenyra is a powerful dragon rider, and King Viserys I Targaryen’s (Paddy Considine) firstborn child. Daemon meanwhile, is Viserys’ youngest brother, putting him in line for the Iron Throne even above Rhaenrya, given his status as a man. In George R.R. Martin’s extensive history book Fire and Blood however, Daemon sides with his niece to support her claim for the throne in the civil war that becomes known as the Dance of Dragons.

Image : HBO

Rounding out the first look, Alicent and Otto Hightower. Otto is Alicent’s father, and Viserys’ Hand of the King, previously described by HBO as being deeply suspicious of Daemon and his position as heir to the Iron Throne. Alicent, meanwhile, is described as “the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms” as part of Viserys’ inner circle. Eventually, Alicent becomes Viserys’ second wife, after his first wife Aemma Arryn failed to give the king a male heir.

House of the Dragon is currently filming, and expected to release on HBO Max in 2022.

