Instagram Is Testing a Tool That Will Let You Stealthily Send DMs at Work

Photo : KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP ( Getty )

Instagram is testing the ability for users to access their direct messages from the web, meaning that you may finally be able to send and share messages—on the low, of course—during work hours.

A spokesperson for Instagram told Gizmodo by email that the test is rolling out beginning today to “a small percentage of people globally.” According to the company, the tool will allow users to access their Instagram Direct inbox, send and receive new messages, as well as create group chats. Users will also be able to reply to Stories through DM, send photos from their desktop, share posts from their feeds, and be notified of unread messages with an icon notification.

Advertisement

Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri tweeted about the test Tuesday, writing that “it’s only a small percentage of people for now — we need to make sure it works well — but we hope to bring this to everyone soon.”

Researcher Jane M. Wong initially spotted the test and tweeted a screenshot in February of last year. The company told TechCrunch at the time that it’s “always testing ways to improve the Instagram experience,” but it would appear that Instagram has been tinkering with the idea for a test rollout for over a year now.

When asked about a potential wider rollout for the feature, the Instagram spokesperson told Gizmodo that it didn’t “have any specific timing to share right now.” Should you, reader, be one of the lucky guinea pigs to get early access to the feature and you also happen to be a frequent user, well, bid your productivity a fond farewell.