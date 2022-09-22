If you’re able to access your Instagram account right now, I guess you can consider yourself lucky. The app was reportedly down for some users Thursday according to thousands of user-generated reports on Downdetector.com.



But at 2:25 p.m ET, Instagram claimed the issues were fixed. “And we’re back!” the app’s official communications Twitter account exclaimed. But many on Twitter replied to the alleged fix with screen shots of their Instagram accounts still not working.

Here’s the backstory

On Thursday afternoon the folks at Insta did confirm the access issues on their Twitter handle saying, “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. Sorry for any inconvenience, and hang tight! #instagramdown.”

I’m sure it is a pretty big inconvenience for some people who use the app to communicate via DM or who use it to run business accounts. The outage was nice fodder for the creation of memes and other posts poking fun at devout users of the app having to check other social media sites like Twitter to see whether Insta’s down or whether there’s just a problem with their account.

We’ll keep you updated as to what happened so you can once again go about scrolling the thirst traps, vacation pics, and reels you may or may not be engaging with.

