Photo: Nora Ballard/Matt Laumb (GMG/FMG)

Gizmodo’s podcast The Gateway follows our reporting on controversial internet spiritual guru Teal Swan, and the influence she has over her thousands of followers.



In the final episode, released today, we have one final interview with Swan. In that conversation Swan discusses whether or not she is a cult leader and why she feels she has the authority to help people who are struggling with depression and suicidal thoughts. And she is explicitly clear that she knows exactly how much power she has over her followers.

Here are all six episodes of this season of The Gateway.

Part 1: Catalyst

Part 2: Origins

Part 3: Philia

Part 4: Tribe

Part 5: Memories



Part 6: Shadows

The Gateway is available wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play, iHeart Radio, or TuneIn.

The Gateway is hosted by Jennings Brown, produced by Jessica Glazer and Emily Pontecorvo, and edited by Bari Finkel of Pineapple Street Media.