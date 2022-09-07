What Wasn’t Announced

Every Apple event comes with as many disappointments as it does product announcements. So what were we hoping to see revealed that didn’t make the cut today? iOS 16 is set to arrive next week, but what about iPad OS? The next version of the mobile tablet OS that includes new features like Stage Manager allowing apps to run side-by-side in resizable windows is still missing in action, and we still don’t know when macOS Ventura, Apple’s flagship desktop OS, also announced at WWDC 2022, will arrive, aside from sometime before the year is out.

Earlier this year, it was rumored that Apple was going to introduce a monthly subscription service for the iPhone and Apple’s other hardware, including the iPad, that works differently than the current iPhone Upgrade Program. With a pricy new Apple Watch model revealed, today seemed like a good time to introduce a new way for customers to buy Apple’s gear, but perhaps we’ll see it introduced at the next Apple event.

And while we know Apple is working on a virtual reality or augmented reality type headset, the company has yet to reveal any physical hardware or features for the product, leaving curious Apple fans to continue to sustain themselves on rumors and intriguing trademark filings.