As temperatures drop and pumpkin spice invades everything we eat and drink, another sure sign that Fall, and eventually the holidays, are quickly approaching is Apple debuting a new lineup of smartphones and smartwatches for everyone to put on their wish lists.
This year’s “Far Out” themed event focused on the Apple gear many of us never leave the house without, including the debut of the new iPhone 14, the next generation Apple Watch Series 8 (including a Tonka tough model for adventurous types), and a long-awaited upgraded to the AirPods Pro bringing improved noise cancellation. Check it all out!