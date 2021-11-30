Sonos may have accidentally tipped its hand on the details of an as-yet unannounced audio product, inadvertently mentioning a “smaller, cylindrical subwoofer” on a page in its app that was spotted by an eagle-eyed Reddit user.

In the Sonos subreddit, the user S114HED wrote:

As I was adding my second sub to my system, I noticed the more information button, clicked it and was taken to this page within the app. As you can see, it tells you the that the sub mini is cylindrical and not square.

In a screenshot shared by the same user, a menu page within the app does indeed provide details on adding a second subwoofer to a Sonos home theater setup, specifying that while the first Sub must be a Gen 3, the second must be a Gen 1, 2, or 3. The Sub Mini, the page notes, is not currently supported.

The only problem with that is that Sonos hasn’t yet made any official announcement about the existence of the Sub Mini, making the freshly-spotted leak its unofficial internet debut. While the Gen 3 Sub is large and has a distinctive cube shape, the Sub Mini’s relatively diminutive size suggests that it might have been created as a less-pricey alternative for customers who aren’t ready to shell out for the Gen 3's hefty price tag— at a retail price of $749, it’s an expensive addition to any home entertainment setup, particularly when you consider that it’s usually paired with the already-costly Arc soundbar.

Sonos has yet to comment on the leak publicly, so at least for now, it’s best to hold off on speculating about a potential price point and other key details, like a future release date. But the fact that the Sonos app has already been updated to include a mention of the Sub Mini is a good sign that more information may be coming imminently—stay tuned.