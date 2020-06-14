Unfortunately, pangolins are some of the most trafficked mammals on the planet. Photo : Isaac Kasamani ( AFP via Getty Images )

Science is moving at record speed to try to contain and cure the novel coronavirus, which has already infected more than 7.8 million people worldwide. Despite the advances made towards a possible vaccine, there are still many questions that we do not have answers for. One of them goes back to the beginning: How did the coronavirus begin to infect humans?



Experts say the most likely scenario is that the coronavirus was transmitted from animals to humans. Some experts, such as the World Health Organization (WHO), point to bats as the prime suspect. Nonetheless, there are also some studies that suggest that the virus made the jump from bats to humans via an intermediate source, such as pangolins.