Jack Dorseys, Ranked

Photo : Joe Raedle ( Getty Images )

If you try to picture the CEO of a given tech company year by year, there are usually a few distinctive features that stay pretty static. Mark Zuckerberg’s aggressive hairline has kept on being aggressive, Jeff Bezos has kept on being bald, and Elon Musk has kept on being a moleman.

There is one obvious exception to this rule though: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. The man’s gone through multiple personas over the years, most recently channeling an extra from That 70's Show when he made an appearance at a massive crypto conference in Miami last week. In honor of the platform’s (incredibly tan) overlord, I decided to hit up some of Jack’s greatest looks through the ages, and to try—for what has to be the first time ever—to definitively rank every Dorsey.