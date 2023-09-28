Wild New Rumors About the Future of James Bond

Four more Exorcist: Believer clips tease a returning nightmare. Wolf Like Me season 2's new trailer shows troubled times ahead for the werewolf romance. he cast of The Boys welcomes the cast of Gen V in a new featurette. Plus, what’s coming on Star Trek: Lower Decks. Spoilers now!



Bond 26 & 27

According to a rumor from World of Reel, Christopher Nolan is allegedly in talks to write and direct the next two James Bond movies for EON. The outlet notes the company’s plan is to present a “full reboot” of the franchise, adapting remakes of the Ian Fleming novels in period settings sticking “close to the original source material.”

Dream Scenario

According to Blood-Disgusting, Nicolas Cage’s Dream Scenario has been rated “R” for “language, violence and some sexual content.”

Leave the World Behind

Vanity Fair has our first looks at Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke and Mahershala Ali in Leave the World Behind, the upcoming post-apocalyptic thriller from Sam Esmail. Head over there to see the rest.

The Exorcist: Believer

Elsewhere, Bloody-Disgusting also has four new clips from The Exorcist: Believer.



THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER | CLIP “Victor Shows Chris MacNeil a Picture of His Daughter” HD

THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER | CLIP “Chris MacNeil Sees Angela in the Hospital” HD

THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER | CLIP “Angela Attacks Victor in Their House” HD

THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER | CLIP “The Body and the Blood” HD

Frankenstein: Legacy

The director of Fear the Invisible Man returns with Frankenstein Legacy, starring Philip Martin Brown, Juliet Aubrey, Michelle Ryan, Matt Barber, Katie Sheridan, Charles Dale, Marc Danbury, Alexandra Afryea, and Paul Mohan.

Frankenstein: Legacy - Theatrical trailer

Sister Death

A nun with supernatural powers begins teaching at a haunted girl’s school in the trailer for Sister Death, premiering October 27 on Netflix.

Sister Death | Official Trailer | Netflix

American Horror Story: Delicate

Anna’s paranoia reaches a crescendo in the synopsis for “Preech,” the fifth episode of American Horror Story: Delicate.

Anna senses the dark presence closing in on her, closer than ever. Ms. Preecher reveals pieces of her past and may know the truth about what’s happening to Anna and Dex. Written by Halley Feiffer; directed by John J. Gray.

[Spoiler TV]

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Spoiler TV has photos from “Empathological Fallacies,” today’s new episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks. More at the link.

The Curse

Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder must combat “dark magical forces while filming their home renovation show on the HGTV network” in the trailer for The Curse, premiering November 10 on Paramount+.

Wolf Like Me

Mary and Gary have a werewolf baby in the trailer for the second season of Wolf Like Me.

Wolf Like Me | Season 2 | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

Gen V

The cast of The Boys welcomes the cast of Gen V in a new featurette.

GEN V - A Welcome From The Boys Cast | Prime Video

Sonic Prime

Finally, Sonic and friends must save the Shatterverse in the trailer for the third season of Sonic Prime.

Sonic Prime | First Look | DROP 01 | Netflix After School

