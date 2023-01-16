John Williams Isn't Retiring After All

He’s created the music of Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, and so much more. And yet, despite his previous thoughts to the contrary, the 90-years-young composer John Wiliams thinks he might have a few more songs in him.



While Williams may have initially thought he would be retiring after creating the score to Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, he seems to have changed his mind, in no small part to his frequent collaborator Steven Spielberg. “I’ll stick around for a while,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “I can’t retire from music. A day without music is a mistake.”

While the man absolutely has earned a rest from making music if he wants it, it sounds like he doesn’t want it at all. Again, blame Spielberg: One thing Steven isn’t is a man you can say no to,” Williams said. “I just found out he’s not retiring.”

It’s good to know neither of these immensely talented yet incredibly old gents are done quite yet. Their lack of rest is our gain.

