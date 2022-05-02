Recently io9 was invited by Universal Brand Development and Target to a special after hours event Universal Studios Hollywood, hosted by Jurassic Outpost to celebrate the latest in dino toys just in time for Jurassic World: Dominion. On hand were toy designers from Funko and Mattel, as well as the film’s star DeWanda Wise, to unveil the newest additions to the Jurassic franchise line of toys. Take a look at what we saw!