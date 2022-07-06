E-cig company Juul has had a black cloud above its head thanks to federal regulators’ efforts to squash the brand, but recent court and agency decisions might mean executive efforts to hamper vape companies could potentially go up in smoke.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Twitter that they stayed Juul’s marketing denial order late Tuesday. The agency wrote they “determined that there are scientific issues unique to the Juul application that warrant additional review.”

It’s been a real roller coaster ride for the e-cig manufacturer. In late June, the FDA under President Joe Biden announced that Juul’s menthol and tobacco-flavored products were no longer authorized to be sold in stores. Vaping companies are required to show that their products help smokers quit while also not harming non-smokers such as young teens. FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf had said that Juul “played a disproportionate role” in the rise of teen vaping.

Juul had become a poster child for the negative impacts of vaping on teens, especially with regulators long-alleging the company was actively trying to push its products toward young people through its fruity, “fun” flavored pods.

So why the sudden turn around? In its original review, feds wrote that Juul did not provide enough solid information to show the toxicological impacts of their devices on people, something the company firmly denied after the ruling was handed down.

So does this mean Juul can stay on store shelves, at least for a little while longer? Yes. Juul had originally asked the courts for a hold on the FDA’s decision, and a panel of three judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals granted that request June 27, according to the Associated Press. The FDA further wrote in Tuesday’s Twitter post that the hold doesn’t rescind its earlier order pulling the product off store shelves, and “does not constitute authorization to market, sell, or ship Juul products.”

Gizmodo reached out to the FDA for clarification about what “scientific issues” are under review and whether the stay means Juul products can continue to be sold, but the agency did not immediately return our requests for comment.

A representative from Juul did not immediately return Gizmodo’s request for comment. The company has previously claimed it provided the FDA with over 125,000 pages of data showing the “substantial public health benefits” of its products. The company claims it provided data measuring the toxicological impact of chemicals contained in its products. Representatives further claimed the FDA did not message them with requests for more info than the company already provided. They called the FDA’s decision “arbitrary.”

As Gizmodo has previously reported, the FDA’s own Youth Tobacco Study shows that products like the previously FDA-approved brand Vuse are used at even higher rates by young students than Juul. Though that doesn’t account for the dizzying number of times Juul has been cited for shady tactics trying to convince lawmakers and customers of the benefits of its vaping products.

The timing is also interesting considering scrutiny of the FDA’s other decisions related to tobacco products. The agency caught flak from a federal judge Tue sday based on 2016 rules holding premium cigars to the same standards and laws as cigarettes. Reuters reported that the judge in this case, Washington D.C. District Judge Amit Mehta, told the FDA it had ignored relevant data about the risks of premium cigars, and asked both the agency and industry groups to submit briefs to whether the court should vacate the agency’s mandates.