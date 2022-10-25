Kanye West, or Ye, as he’d like to be called, is a man that needs no introduction, for better or for worse, but the rapper and fashion designer is facing consequences for his antisemitic actions over the past few weeks. This latest round of backlash against West began when he posted an image wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt at a Paris fashion show earlier this month. Amidst the outrage, he doubled down on his views with an antisemitic tirade that culminated in white supremacists hailing him as a hero. West’s actions have been abhorred in the aftermath, and several companies, agencies, and people have severed ties with the disgraced artist.
Kanye West, or Ye, as he’d like to be called, is a man that needs no introduction, for better or for worse, but the rapper and fashion designer is facing consequences for his antisemitic actions over the past few weeks. This latest round of backlash against West began when he posted an image wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt at a Paris fashion show earlier this month. Amidst the outrage, he doubled down on his views with an antisemitic tirade that culminated in white supremacists hailing him as a hero. West’s actions have been abhorred in the aftermath, and several companies, agencies, and people have severed ties with the disgraced artist.
2 / 11
Gap
Gap
Gap has reportedly removed all Yeezy products from its stores. “Our former partner’s recent remarks and behavior further underscore why we are taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap product from our stores,” the company said in a statement, quoted by CNN Business.
3 / 11
Adidas
Adidas
Facing mounting public pressure, Adidas finally announced that it would no longer be partnering with West. “Adidas does not tolerate anti-semitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the company said in a statement as quoted by Vogue.
4 / 11
Balenciaga
Balenciaga
Balenciaga and its parent company Kering said that West would no longer be collaborating with the brand. “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” Kering said to Women’s Wear Daily.
5 / 11
Vogue
Vogue
Vogue and its editor-in-chief Anna Wintour are no longer supporting Ye according to Page Six, marking the end of West and Wintour’s 13 year-long relationship.
6 / 11
CAA
CAA
The Hollywood Reporter says that Ye has been dropped from his talent agency CAA, and other talent agencies across Hollywood have urged each other to uphold the company’s decision.
7 / 11
His lawyers
His lawyers
According to Page Six, West has been dropped by his divorce lawyers Bernard Clair and Bob Cohen at New York Cohen Clair Lans Greifer Thorpe & Rottenstreich LLP.
8 / 11
Instagram said that they have restricted Ye’s account for violating the company’s policy, and deleted a post he made that included a conversation with Diddy about West’s infamous White Lives Matter shirt.
9 / 11
Following Instagram’s lead, Twitter locked Ye’s account only a day after Instagram.
10 / 11
MRC
MRC
Following Ye’s actions this month, Film and television studio MRC are shelving an upcoming documentary chronicling Ye’s life. “We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform,” said CEO Modi Wiczyk, CEO Asif Satchu, and COO Scott Tenley in a joint statement quoted in Billboard.
11 / 11