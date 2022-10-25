Kanye West, or Ye, as he’d like to be called, is a man that needs no introduction, for better or for worse, but the rapper and fashion designer is facing consequences for his antisemitic actions over the past few weeks. This latest round of backlash against West began when he posted an image wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt at a Paris fashion show earlier this month. Amidst the outrage, he doubled down on his views with an antisemitic tirade that culminated in white supremacists hailing him as a hero. West’s actions have been abhorred in the aftermath, and several companies, agencies, and people have severed ties with the disgraced artist.

