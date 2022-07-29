At least eight people are dead in Eastern Kentucky after heavy rains pounded the state on Thursday, flooding roads and towns and forcing rescuers to save people stranded on rooftops and in trees.



The governor’s office declared a state of emergency that covered the whole state on Thursday, while at least seven counties also declared their own states of emergency. In a press conference on Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear said he anticipated the death toll would reach at least the double digits.

“In a word, this event is devastating,” he said. “And I do believe it will end up being one of the most significant, deadly floods that we have had in Kentucky in at least a very long time.”