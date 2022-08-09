Last November, we called the Beats Fit Pro a perfect pair of wireless earbuds, but that was assuming the black, white, gra y, and lilac color options fulfilled your idea of perfection. Nearly 10 months later, Beats has partnered with Kim Kardashian for three new Beats Fit Pro colorways, featuring far subtler shades than the original lineup, designed to better blend with a user’s skin tone, outfit, or aesthetics.

Believe it or not, there was a time when earbud users didn’t really care what color their headphones were, and black was really the only option available to consumers. That all changed when the iPod arrived, bringing with it a matching pair of white earbuds that quickly became a status symbol (as well as a target for thieves) that Apple has carried forward through to its AirPods earbuds.

Now that wireless earbuds are designed to be worn all day long during everything from workouts to work, they can be found in countless different colors, letting users express their individual styles, including options from Razer that even put LED lightshows in your ears. But for the most part, these colorways are the opposite of subtle, with bright shades designed to draw the eye right to the ear, turning users into walking billboards for the earbuds they’re wearing.

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to Beats’ products. Our first look at the Beats Fit Pro in the wild actually came a month before their official reveal, when Kim was spotted wearing the lilac option late last year. But the reality TV star is now officially tied to the brand after working with the company to design three new color options for the Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds: Moon, Dune, and Earth, which are described as “neutral colors” and “versatile hues” that are “designed as a statement accessory” so “users can express their identity through color by creating monochromatic or contrasted looks.”

Strip away the marketing speak and what we’re getting here are three new repaints of the earbuds that will potentially blend in better when worn and are the antithesis of the bright, bold colors we typically see wireless earbuds released in. As for the hardware and its functionality, nothing’s changed since the Beats Fit Pro were released last year.

The new Beats x Kim collection is available now through Apple’s website for $200, and at Apple’s brick-and-mortar stores, as well as other Apple resellers like Amazon, in limited quantities.