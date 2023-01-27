The Last of Us Has Been Renewed for a Second Season

The Last of Us is already proving to be a fung i-laden hit for HBO, so to the surprise of no one, the network has announced that the series will return for a second season. To celebrate, it’s also putting the debut episode of the series online for free—for those of you that need as much Pedro Pascal and apocalyptic dread as possible this weekend.



“I’m humbled, honored, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie’s journey. The collaboration with Craig Mazin, our incredible cast and crew, and HBO exceeded my already high expectations,” series executive producer and co-director of the original Naughty Dog game, Neil Druckmann, said of the renewal in a press release. “Now we have the absolute pleasure of being able to do it again with season two! On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog and PlayStation, thank you!”



“I’m so grateful to Neil Druckmann and HBO for our partnership, and I’m even more grateful to the millions of people who have joined us on this journey,” fellow executive producer Craig Mazin added. “The audience has given us the chance to continue, and as a fan of the characters and world Neil and Naughty Dog created, I couldn’t be more ready to dive back in.”

While you wait for season two however, HBO has announced that the premiere episode of the series is now available to watch online for free. The good news for fans of Pedro Pascal is that for once this actually applies outside of the U. S. as well, at least in a limited capacity. As well as making the first episode available to watch for free through HBO Max, UK network Sky, HBO’s licensee in the country, has uploaded the episode to its own YouTube channel, for those geoblocked by access to Max. Unfortunately, you do have to be living in the UK to watch it, which is kind of apocalyptic enough already.

Advertisement

The Last of Us | Episode 1 Watch IN FULL | Sky & Now

It’s a smart move, considering the buzz around the series, as well as the fact that the premiere is about as close to a 1:1 adaptation of the scenes it mirrors from the original game as we’ve gotten in Last of Us so far. Can’t crack jokes about just watching the cutscenes from the game instead if you can actually just watch the episode!

G/O Media may get a commission BOGO 50% Off Flippr - BOGO 50% Off Not your average broom

The Flippr makes traditional sweeping obsolete, with its two-in-one brush and roll functions. Buy at Flippr Use the promo code BOGO50 Advertisement

New episodes of The Last of Us air on HBO and HBO Max on Sundays—stay tuned to io9 this weekend for our recap of the upcoming third episode.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.