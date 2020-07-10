Leaked Photos Spill the Beans on Samsung's Next Wireless Earbuds

Did you groan reading that headline? I did coming up with it. Graphic : @evleaks ( Other

On Thursday, we got a purported first look at Samsung’s latest truly wireless earbuds, although deciding to call them anything but bean buds is a huge missed opportunity if you ask me.

Instead, rumor has it that Samsung’s going with the significantly less adorable name “Galaxy Buds Live. Their official debut isn’t expected until Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event on Aug. 5, however, this week noted leaker Evan Blass shared two images on Patreon that, if real, could be our first high-res peak at the company’s upcoming headphones.

As we knew from earlier renders leaked from the German tech site Winfuture, this bean-shaped design marks a drastic departure from the look of Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+, which were more iterative than innovative. The images show what looks like a speaker set in the middle of the bud with two microphone holes near either end, likely for calls and filtering out outside noise.

Based on these leaks, the Galaxy Buds Live will be available in three colors: black, white, and the same copper color seen in last week’s Galaxy Note 20 leak and prominently featured in Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked announcement. As for the charging case, it looks more square than Apple’s equivalent for its AirPods and appears to have magnets inside to secure the buds in place while charging.

Barring any more leaks, we’re expected to hear more details about these lil bean buds next month. According to rumors, Samsung’s also planning to reveal a Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, and a Galaxy Fold 2 (or whatever they decide to call the successor to its foldable phone). Odds are we’ll see a new tablet and updated smartwatch as well.

Check back in for more details when Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event kicks off on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. ET.