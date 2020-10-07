Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
News

Learn to Type by Copying Literary Masters

johnbiggs
John Biggs
Filed to:apps
appsliterature
Save
The Red Queen teaches typing.
The Red Queen teaches typing.
Photo: John Biggs/Gizmodo

A new project by a Canadian techie named Adam Doquiatan aims to teach you to type by asking you to copy great literature. The site, called TypeLit.io, lets you pick from a library of public domain classics—Alice in Wonderland, 1984, and many more—and then shows you the text of each chapter. To complete the exercise you just have to type over the text, rewriting the classic at your own (hopefully improving) pace.

Advertisement

The process is easy, in theory, but hard in practice. Because Doquiatan is using texts from the Gutenberg Project and other open-source repositories, there might be a few weird formatting issues that make it hard to maintain flow. That said, even hipsters are catching the craze by retyping classics in smoky diners in an effort to recapture some lost cool.

“The founders are just me—a Canadian web developer who’s relatively new to the scene,” said Doquiatan. “I started TypeLit.io as a side project after graduating from the British Columbia Institute of Technology back in April. A couple of years prior I had taught myself how to touch type by transcribing novels I had laying around (which, as it turned out, was certainly more fun than typing exercises). I figured others might find this sort of thing beneficial so I turned the idea into a website.”

Advertisement

The site saw about 600 users per day before public interest drove it to 19,000 per day. He expects the numbers to fall, presumably as everyone gets great at retyping Dumas.

“It’ll probably settle somewhere in the middle, but your guess is as good as mine where it ends up,” said Doquiatan.

G/O Media may get a commission
Prime Members Only: Score 4 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited For $1
4 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited
4 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited
John Biggs

John Biggs is a writer from Ohio who lives in Brooklyn. He likes books, board games, watches, and his dog. He is the Editor-in-Chief of Gizmodo.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Time Travel Film 2067 Can't Match Its Grand Ambitions

A New Godzilla Anime Is Set to Be Unleashed

Marvel's Next Major Event Is Already Messing With the Phoenix's Legacy

Trump's Department of Labor Is Targeting Microsoft for Pledging to Hire More Black Managers

DISCUSSION