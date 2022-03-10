Unlike Lego Vidiyo which was not long for this world, the company’s other interactive building line is thriving with reveals pf a bunch of new additions to its Lego Super Mario collection today. Perhaps most importantly, a Princess Peach figure featuring animated expressions like Mario and Luigi is on its way .

Advertisement

For those not keeping tabs on corporate-inspired holidays, Nintendo has christened March 10 as Mario day (Mar10, get it?) and this year’s festivities bring with it a bunch of new expansion sets for the line. T he catalyst for most of Mario’s adventures in the Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach, is finally being added to the line as a fully interactive figure that connects to one of Lego’s mobile apps and can be used to collect points as she moves through each brick-built level thanks to a color sensor that detects the figure’s movements underfoot .

As with Mario and Luigi, Princess Peach is only available through a $60, 354-piece, Adventures with Peach Starter Course that’s currently listed on the Lego website but not available for purchase or pre-order until August 1. The set also includes non-interactive buildable versions of Lemmy and a Yellow Toad figure, as well as a flaming block baddie.

Lego Princess Peach will also be able to dress up in power-up outfits like Mario and Luigi can, but the Princess’ catsuit that lets her climb walls will only be available through an $80, 494-piece, Cat Peach Suit and Frozen Tower Expansion Set that fans will also have to wait until August 1 to collect.

Advertisement

The set also includes buildable versions of Kamek, Toad, as well as a Cat Goomba, but unlike the Power-Up costume packs available for the Lego Mario figure that sold for just $10 each, $80 might be a bit steep for collectors simply looking to accessorize the Princess.

Advertisement

Also announced today were a $10, 76-piece, Goomba’s Shoe Expansion Set, a $20, 154-piece, Fuzzy Flippers Expansion Set, a $30, 246-piece, Yoshi’s Gift House Expansion Set, and a $70, 540-piece, Big Spike’s Cloudtop Challenge Expansion Set. But the hardest new set to resist might be the $130, 1,216-piece, Peach’s Castle Expansion Set which comes with buildable versions of Ludwig, Toadette, a Goomba, a Bob-omb, and Bowser, as well as a 12-inch tall recreation of the Princess’ castle, complete with a stained-glass window featuring her likeness, and all of the hazards, traps, and other obstacles that really make you wonder why the architects in the Mushroom Kingdom are so sadistic.

The castle, as with all of the new sets announced today, also won’t arrive until August 1. A nd because there’s no pre-order option on the Lego website, it might be a good idea to set up a calendar reminder if you want to snag these new additions as soon as they drop.