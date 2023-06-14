As a general rule, remakes are usually a disappointing rehash of the original. But every once in a while they justify their existence, like Lego’s redux of the Eldorado Fortress set from its Pirates line in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, introducing more details and more play value with a reconfigurable layout.



Although Lego’s branded sets, like its extensive Star Wars collection, now seem to dominate toy store shelves, some of Lego’s most memorable lines have come from original IP, including the spaceships of the early ‘80s and the pirates theme that arrived at the end of that decade. We’ll still vigorously defend Captain Redbeard as being one of the greatest minifigures of all time (it seems like Lego agrees), and the Black Seas Barracuda remains one of the most memorable Lego sets, too, which is probably why it was resurrected and updated back in 2020.

The original Lego Eldorado Fortress was the perfect foil for its swashbuckling pirates, so we’re thrilled to see it finally getting a major overhaul too. It’s still very much reminiscent of the original, but with a new modular design, it can be reconfigured for all types of play, and more effectively defend against Redbeard’s advances. Check out everything that’s new.