After spending 100 hours in the world of Horizon: Forbidden West, I was ready to bring that world into my reality. Which I did, thanks to Lego.



Recently, Lego was kind enough to send io9/Gizmodo a complimentary copy of its brand new set from the popular PlayStation 5 game, the Tallneck. In Horizon, Tallnecks are large, docile robotic creatures that graze in large fields and act as waypoints to unlock areas of the game’s map for the player. Each Tallneck is treated a puzzle unto itself for the game’s protagonist, Aloy, to navigate—so a 1,200-piece Lego set that took about four hours to complete sounded like a treat. What follows is a diary of that build, complete with photos.



It all began with opening the box and finding eight bags for eight steps...