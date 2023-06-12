Advertisement

Lego’s website not only includes a 360-degree video of the Sanderson Sisters’ Hocus Pocus cottage set, showing it off from all angles, but the company has shared a longer video demonstrating more of the set’s features through its Twitter account.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 10

Available Starting July 4th for $230.

Available Starting July 4th for $230.

Image for article titled Lego&#39;s 2,316-Piece Hocus Pocus Set Brings Halloween Home Early This Year
Image: Lego

Although you may find yourself more focused on hot dogs, hamburgers, and fireworks that day, between dips in the pool you’ll be able to purchase the Lego Ideas Disney Hocus Pocus: The Sanderson Sisters’ Cottage set from the company’s website starting July 4 for $230.

Advertisement

10 / 10