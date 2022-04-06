We have nine mainline Star Wars movies to watch whenever we want to at this point, and even more beyond that—but there is still something weirdly captivating about the power of a good Star Wars trailer. We remember moments like The Force Awakens’ “Chewie, we’re home,” or the infamous Phantom Menace teaser. So perhaps it makes sense that the new Lego Star Wars game pays tribute to that with its own spin.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, out this week, is the first Lego Star Wars game to have come out after The Rise of Skywalker’s release, so it’s the first time one of them has been able to do a definitive take on the entire mainline Star Wars trilogy of trilogies. It’s a love letter to the whole thing, no matter which ones you love more than the others, and it wants you to know that from the very first time you boot up the game. Because every time you do, you’re treated to what might be one of the coolest Star Wars trailers:

It’s a really fun idea—connecting all three Star Wars trilogies through the swings of lightsabers, cutting from Rey on Ahch-To into Empire Strikes Back’s legendary duel; Obi-Wan, Qui-Gon, and Maul duking it out on Naboo; and even Finn going into battle against his former Stormtrooper allies in The Force Awakens. And, of course, using the trailer music from that final main Force Awakens trailer as well is always good to send a Star Wars chill down your spine.

But what makes it really work, beyond the clear love for all iterations of Star Wars, is that it also doesn’t forget that it’s Lego Star Wars, so in between trying to be big, and sweepingly interconnected across all the movies, there’s still room for silly little details. Chewie throwing a cookie at Luke while he practices, Luke’s elder self literally dancing his way around Kylo Ren on Crait, it’s the perfect mishmash of what Star Wars is at its best. Star Wars is epic and and awe-inspiring, but it’s also deeply silly and fun, and it’s always those things in tandem.

Skywalker Saga taking itself just seriously enough to showcase this vast tapestry of heroes and villains, binding its story together across generations, in such a sentimental manner, but not taking it too seriously and poking a little fun at its pomp and circumstance along the way, is perhaps the best way it can showcase just how much it loves Star Wars. And that’s just in the opening minutes before the real fun begins.

