It’s currently a very exciting time to be a Star Wars fan. The year started with The Book of Boba Fett. Next month, we’ll get to see Obi-Wan Kenobi. There’s also Star Wars Celebration, possibly the new Andor show before long , and, of course, there’s probably The Mandalorian season three too. However, today is right up there in terms of hype for Star Wars fans. A video game years in the making and spanning 40 years of cinema is finally being released.



Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is out today for PlayStation, X Box, and Nintendo Switch. It takes players through all nine films of the Skywalker Saga with chances to play as all of your favorite characters. Our colleagues at Kotaku got their hands on the game and did a very extensive review, but for something with more Ewok DJ jokes and lightsaber fails, check out this official launch trailer.

Many fans will know that Warner Bros. Games, the team behind Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, delayed the game multiple times. In fact, I looked back at my emails and I preordered it in June 2020. So almost two years have passed and in that time, I had to preorder a second one because I have since upgraded from a PlayStation 4 to a PlayStation 5. So yes, it’s been a long wait.

But truly who can be mad when, for the price of one game, you pack in a story told across nine movies? Star Wars is truly a generational saga, both on the screen and off; it’s a t ale parents have passed down to their kids who in turn will pass it down to theirs. And all of it is right here in one game. With Lego characters. Who are kinda goofy.

We’ll have more on Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga soon.

