Carnage is born in a new clip from Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Jay Garrick returns in new pictures from Stargirl. Plus, what’s coming on La Brea and Archer, and some very good footage of Cowboy Bebop’s very good boy, Ein. To me, my spoilers!



Advertisement

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Empire has a couple of new images of Muncher and the gang in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

G/O Media may get a commission price drop Galaxy Tab S7 12.4" Over 50% off from the original list price!

"Best Android Tablet Around" - Gizmodo Trade-in and get $350 instant credit

Buy for $510 at Samsung

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Cletus Cassidy makes his first transformation into Carnage in a new clip from Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Plus, bonus Shriek.

No One Gets Out Alive

Bloody-Disgusting has two clips from No One Gets Out Alive premiering this Wednesday on Netflix.

Andor

Production has wrapped on the Disney+ Cassian Andor series, according to Diego Luna in a new interview with Deadline, who also took the time to tease that the Star Wars series would bring back some “familiar faces. ”

You’ll definitely see familiar faces. I can tell you about this project like no other because I can’t spoil the ending if you’ve seen [Stars Wars: Rogue One] already. No matter what I say, I can’t ruin the ending. To be honest, it’s been such a blessing to do this job and to do it under these circumstances. I had the chance to work with a team that I couldn’t be more proud of and admire more. It’s a hard-core moment to be out there shooting, and we were really lucky. We’re done with the shooting now and getting it ready for audiences to see it. While I can’t say much, what I can tell you is that the experience was literally a transformation for me. It’s something that I really wanted to do and that I thought I was not going to be able to do. I’m more than happy.

Advertisement

Lego Star Wars: Terrifying Tales

There’s a poster for Lego Star Wars: Terrifying Tales, premiering this Friday on Disney+.

Advertisement

Evil

The team investigates a teenage boy’s spooky doll in the synopsis for “D Is for Doll” — next week’s episode of Evil.

At Dr. Boggs’ request, the team is introduced to a recently widowed Catholic named Nathan, and his teenage son, Elijah. Written by: Davita Scarlett

Directed by: Kevin Sullivan



[Spoiler TV]

Star Trek: Lower Decks

A consultant assesses the Cerritos crew in the synopsis for “I Excretus” — this week’s episode of Lower Decks.

A consultant arrives on the U.S.S. Cerritos to run drills that require the lower deckers and bridge crew to swap duties. Written by: Ann Kim Directed by: Kim Arndt

[Spoiler TV]

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

“Tensions run high” in this brief synopsis for “Family is a Four Letter Word, ” the October 17 episode of The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Tensions run high within the group; someone’s loyalties are put to the test.

[Spoiler TV]

Fear the Walking Dead

Meanwhile, Morgan and Grace leave the submarine in the synopsis for “Six Hours, ” the October 24 episode of Fear the Walking Dead.

Morgan and Grace must leave the safety of the submarine to face life outside.

[Spoiler TV]



Stargirl

Entertainment Weekly has our first look at John Wesley Shipp’s turn as Jay Garrick on Stargirl. Head over there for more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cowboy Bebop

A new Cowboy Bebop teaser spotlights the beloved “data dog, ” Ein.

Advertisement

Chucky

Chucky has no qualms vivisecting frogs for high school biology in a new clip from his upcoming Syfy series.

Roswell, New Mexico

Isobel meets Kyle for lunch in a new clip from tonight’s episode of Roswell, New Mexico.

Supergirl

Meanwhile, Lena consults the dark arts for the secrets of fifth-dimensional magic.

La Brea

A new behind-the-scenes featurette discusses the development of La Brea. According to series creator David Appelbaum, “the origin of the idea was really just an image of a sinkhole opening up in the middle of Los Angeles. From there I just started asking, ‘Why does it open up? Who falls in?’”

Archer

Elsewhere, Archer heads to Singapore in the trailer for Wednesday’s episode.

Welcome to Earth

Will Smith explores planet Earth in a new Disney+ series capitalizing on his famous line from Independence Day.

The Girl in the Woods

Our hero (Stefanie Scot) escapes a cult that protects the world from monsters hidden behind a Halloween Town-esque door in the woods in the trailer for Peacock’s new series.

Hellbound

Finally, a trio of demons cast judgment on humanity— with English subtitles, this time — in a new trailer for Hellbound, coming to Netflix this November 19.

Banner art by Jim Cook