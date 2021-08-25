It’s been almost a year to the day since we last got a glimpse of the latest Lego Star Wars game, which was meant to come out earlier this year, only to slip into a silent delay. Turns out we’re going to have to face waiting for it a little longer, which is a shame, because it continues to look hilarious.



Advertisement

Lego game developers TT Games took to annual European gaming event Gamescom again this year to show off a new trailer for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, its ambitious retelling of all nine mainline movies in a single game—not only with just expanded and re-imagined gameplay compared to past Lego Star Wars games, but for the first time in the series, the ability to freely travel across the galaxy to different planets and experience the story of the Skywalker Saga in whichever way you want.

Check out the new trailer below, which also features the return of newly voice-acted cutscenes to the Lego games, after more recent licensed titles in the series, like the games for The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings, or The Force Awakens’ own game, simply lifted recorded dialogue from their respective films. Sure it’s not a return to the “classic” silent film comedy of the very first Lego Star Wars games, but there’s still some killer gags in here, whether it’s visual—we have a soft spot for Chewie sneaking in a Force-touch pet in The Last Jedi—or verbal, as Luke eagerly tries to prove his readiness to be a Jedi in The Empire Strikes Back.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is now expected to release on PC, Playstation and Xbox consoles, and the Nintendo Switch in s pring 2022.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.