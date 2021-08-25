It’s been almost a year to the day since we last got a glimpse of the latest Lego Star Wars game, which was meant to come out earlier this year, only to slip into a silent delay. Turns out we’re going to have to face waiting for it a little longer, which is a shame, because it continues to look hilarious.
Lego game developers TT Games took to annual European gaming event Gamescom again this year to show off a new trailer for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, its ambitious retelling of all nine mainline movies in a single game—not only with just expanded and re-imagined gameplay compared to past Lego Star Wars games, but for the first time in the series, the ability to freely travel across the galaxy to different planets and experience the story of the Skywalker Saga in whichever way you want.
Check out the new trailer below, which also features the return of newly voice-acted cutscenes to the Lego games, after more recent licensed titles in the series, like the games for The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings, or The Force Awakens’ own game, simply lifted recorded dialogue from their respective films. Sure it’s not a return to the “classic” silent film comedy of the very first Lego Star Wars games, but there’s still some killer gags in here, whether it’s visual—we have a soft spot for Chewie sneaking in a Force-touch pet in The Last Jedi—or verbal, as Luke eagerly tries to prove his readiness to be a Jedi in The Empire Strikes Back.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is now expected to release on PC, Playstation and Xbox consoles, and the Nintendo Switch in spring 2022.
Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.
DISCUSSION
I cannot WAIT to play the inevitable very boring Canto Bight level, which is six hours long and takes up half the game, then tell people I didn’t like it, then have the internet tell me I only didn’t like it because I’m an incel, then have incels I hate defend me, then have my boss read what I’m typing about all day and fire me, and my girlfriend finds out I got fired and leaves me, and I have to start living in a van under the bridge...
...where I start playing the game again on my Switch and find out the last level is ten times worse than the Canto Bight bullshit that started all this.