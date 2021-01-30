Let's Reminisce About Last Year's Most Memorable Data Breaches

Photo : Rob Kim ( Getty Images )

Ah, data breaches. The stuff of internet nightmare. In recent years, we’ve seen more and more of them—to the point where it seems like wherever you store your data, most of it is just breach-material that hasn’t been breached yet. However, weird as it may sound, 2020 actually saw a lot fewer publicly reported data breaches than in years past. That’s a nice silver lining for a year where pretty much everything else seemed to go wrong. That said, there were still some wild ones. And the ones that did happen were, on average, much bigger than ever before—meaning that the rate of exposed records actually went up. Take a look at a few of last year’s most memorable data compromise incidents. Some are big, others are small. All of them were a serious pain.