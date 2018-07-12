Image: Gizmodo

After the Parkland, Florida, school shooting last year, in which 17 students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were killed, a slew of companies sought to distance themselves from the National Rifle Association.



Car rental companies like Enterprise, National, and Alamo, all announced they would no longer provide discounts to NRA members. MetLife, the insurance company, and First National Bank likewise discontinued their NRA discount programs.

As Gizmodo was first to report in February, Symantec, one of the nation’s largest security software companies, also canceled a promotional discount offered exclusively to NRA members. We were also told that LifeLock, the identity theft protection company acquired by Symantec last year, was doing the same.

Gizmodo learned from an anonymous tipster that LifeLock’s NRA discount was not canceled, and that NRA members who signed up for LifeLock were being offered the “Rush Limbaugh” discount, which is equal in value, instead.

While the landing page for the NRA’s LifeLock discount is no longer accessible, the code itself (17NRAORG) still worked on the LifeLock website as of Thursday afternoon.

When Gizmodo called LifeLock’s customer service line on Thursday, a sales representative confirmed the NRA discount was still available to new LifeLock subscribers. Asked about the so-called “Rush Limbaugh” discount, the rep said that the discounts were effectively interchangeable, as both offered 10 percent off LifeLock’s subscription fee.



Not every company folded and severed ties with the NRA in the wake of the Parkland shooting—a precursor to a nationwide, student-led movement, known as March of Our Lives, which supports universal background checks, new funding for gun violence research, and a ban on high-capacity magazines and semi-automatic assault rifles.

FedEx, for example, declined to end its NRA-member discount program, citing its legal status as a common carrier under federal law, and, therefore, being unable to “discriminate against any legal entity regardless of their policy positions or political views.”

LifeLock, however, was happy to be associated with the anti-NRA movement. “I appreciate you mentioning us!” a Symantec manager told Gizmodo via email following our February story.

Gizmodo was unable to immediately confirm whether NRA members have also been given discounts on any Symantec software products since February. A spokesperson for Symantec said she was gathering information about the discount issue and would reply back when able.