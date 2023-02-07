7 Endangered U.S. Animals That Don't Get Enough Love

A conservation group released a report this week finding that more than 40% of all animal species in the U.S. are at risk of going extinct. Most in danger were small, not-so-exciting animals—snails, crayfish, mussels—that nevertheless make up key cornerstones of our ecosystems.



When we think of conservation, we tend to focus on the big, iconic endangered species , like wolves, polar bears, and whales. But what about the less charismatic critters? An inbred fish , a ferret once thought extinct but rediscovered by a dog, a bunny named after Hugh Hefner—read on to discover some more anonymous but still important creatures at risk of dying out.