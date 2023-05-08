Planet of the Apes could be heading to Disney+. More Star Wars: Visions could be on the way. Plus, a new look at The Walking Dead’s Maggie and Negan spinoff, what’s coming on The Flash’s final season, and another look at the next Yellowjackets. Spoilers now!



Advertisement

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Packaging from Mutant Mayhem’s line of tie-in of Ninja Turtles action figures include short character bios of Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello and Raphael.

Fast X

The latest Fast X featurette focuses on Dom’s relationship with his son, Brian Marcos.

FAST X | FATHER/SON

Bone Cold

A pair of black ops snipers are stalked by a demonic entity in the trailer for Bone Cold, coming to VOD this June 13.

BONE COLD - Exclusive Trailer (2023) - Action Horror-Thriller

Cracked

Meanwhile, an art restorer is hired to repair cracks in haunted paintings in the trailer for Cracked, a new Thai horror film coming to select theaters sometime later this year.

Cracked (2022) | Trailer | Surapong Ploensang

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Fansite Fellowship of Fans alleges that the second season of Rings of Power will feature a younger version of the giant spider Shelob from Return of the King, in a “small role.”

Advertisement

Reacher

TV Line has word Robert Patrick will play Shane Langston, “a former NYPD detective with a questionable track record who is now head of security for a private defense contractor” in the second season of Amazon’s Jack Reacher series.

Advertisement

Planet of the Apes: The Series

According to a report from Giant Freakin’ Robot, a new Planet of the Apes television series is allegedly in production at Disney+.

Advertisement

Star Wars: Visions

One Take News also has word Disney and Lucasfilm are moving forward with a third season of Star Wars: Visions.

Advertisement

The Flash

The Flash saves the timeline “one last time” in the synopsis for the May 24 series finale, “A New World, Part Four.”

THE FINAL RUN – The Flash (Grant Gustin), the fastest man alive, is tasked with his greatest challenge yet, to save the timeline and save existence. Friends old and new gather for an epic battle to save Central City, one last time. The episode was written by Eric Wallace & Sam Chalsen and directed by Vanessa Parise (#913). Original airdate 5/24/2023.



Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Superman and Lois

Superman and Lois goes full soap opera in the synopsis for “The Dress” airing May 23.

LOIS CONFIDES IN LANA – Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and John Henry (Wole Parks) clash over how to handle Bruno Mannheim (Chad Coleman), while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) worries over upcoming treatments and confides in Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) about her early courtship with Clark (Tyler Hoechlin). Meanwhile, Jonathan (Alex Garfin), Jordan (Michael Bishop), and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) work together to help Natalie (Tayler Buck) deal with the aftermath of meeting Matteo’s (guest star Spence Moore II) family. Stephen Maier directed the episode written by Kristi Korzec (#309). Original airdate 5/23/2023.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Riverdale

Veronica fears her speakeasy is being sabotaged by an enemy combatant in the synopsis for Riverdale’s May 24 episode, “Betty & Veronica Double Digest.”

SAVING THE BABYLONIUM — After devising a plan to bring in some money at the Babylonium, Veronica (Camila Mendes) is surprised to learn somebody may be sabotaging her. Elsewhere, after beginning sessions with Dr. Werthers (guest star Malcolm Stewart), Betty (Lili Reinhart) begins to question his motives. KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Alex Sanjiv Pillai directed the episode written by Will Ewing (#709). Original airdate 5/24/2023.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Gotham Knights

Harvey Dent’s “worst fear is confirmed” in the synopsis for “Dark Knight of the Soul,” the May 23 episode of Gotham Knights.

UNCOVERING THE TRUTH — After one of their own is captured by the Court of Owls, the Knights find themselves in a race against the clock. Stephanie (Anna Lore) and Harper (Fallon Smythe) work together to locate a crucial piece of material that could save their team member. Elsewhere, Harvey (Misha Collins) takes steps to protect himself, only to have his worst fear confirmed. Oscar Morgan, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson and Tyler DiChiara also star. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Elle Lipson & Devon Balsamo-Gillis (#109). Original airdate 5/23/2023.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Fear the Walking Dead

June flees PADRE in the synopsis for “Blue Jay,” the May 21 episode of Fear the Walking Dead.

After fleeing PADRE, June’s safety and solitude is threatened by an unwelcomed reunion and a desperate father’s search for his missing daughter.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Silo

The generator stops working in the synopsis for “Machines,” the May 12 episode of Silo.

In her hunt for a new sheriff, Mayor Jahns clashes with Bernard; Juliette strikes a deal to keep the generator running.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Yellowjackets

Spoiler TV has photos from “The Burial,” next week’s episode of Yellowjackets. Click through to see the rest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ghosts

Sam and Jay hire a ghostly lawyer when a woman claims to be the rightful heir to Woodstone in the trailer for next week’s episode of Ghosts.

Ghosts 2x22 Promo “The Heir” (HD) Season Finale | Rose McIver comedy series

The Walking Dead: Dead City

Finally, AMC has released another TV spot for its Maggie and Negan spinoff, The Walking Dead: Dead City.

The Walking Dead: Dead City Official Teaser Trailer | ft. Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.