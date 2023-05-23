Just in time for Pride 2023, Loungefly has teamed up with Funko to debut the first Pops With Purpose collection inspired by Star Wars.

Feast your eyes on BB-8, son of Poe and Finn (in our minds and hearts at least ), who gets a rainbow flag redesign in the most adorable backpack form and comes with a BB-8 themed Diamond Collection Bobble-Head Pop variant with colorful rainbow markings. We’re obsessed with the cuteness and we’re sure BB-8's space daddies would be so proud.

Take a look here at the l imited e dition Star Wars BB-8 Pride Bobble-Head Pop and Bag Bundle from Loungefly, which will drop online May 24 at 9:00 am PT while supplies last on Loungefly.com and Funko.com. The 4,000-piece limited edition release is priced at $120.00, with $65 per purchase donated to the It Gets Better Project. This Pops With Purpose collection will support the global nonprofit organization’s mission to uplift, empower, and connect lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer youth around the globe.

