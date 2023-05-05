7 Things We Loved and 3 Things We Didn't in Star Wars: Visions Vol. 2

Star Wars: Visions is back, and Lucasfilm’s second volume of animated shorts made by outside studios expands the canon with fresh perspectives for tales that build out that galaxy far, far, away.



The Star Wars Universe grows in exciting new ways, thanks to the global storytelling in Visions volume two. This time around, animation houses El Guiri, Cartoon Saloon, 88 Pictures, Triggerfish, Punkrobot, Aardman, Studio Mir, D’ART Shtajio, and La Cachette take turns exploring the multitudes contained in such a big galaxy. Here’s what we loved and the very few things we didn’t.