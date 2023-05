This year Lucasfilm is rolling out across the galaxy—er, retailers, with Star Wars merch for every fan.

From the prequels to Return of the Jedi’s 40th anniversary and The Mandalorian universe, hit lightspeed on your windows to ShopDisney, BoxLunch, RSVLTS, Loungefly, Heroes and Villains, and Chewy for the goods. Check out our gallery guide of curated galactic curios to add to your collection this May the Fourth.