Let's Recap Baby Yoda's Day Out With Dutchess Lizzo on The Mandalorian

Television

Let's Recap Baby Yoda's Day Out With Dutchess Lizzo on The Mandalorian

It's about damn time the pop star turned Star Wars royalty, and this week's episode of the Disney+ series provided the opportunity.

By
Sabina Graves
Image for article titled Let&#39;s Recap Baby Yoda&#39;s Day Out With Dutchess Lizzo on The Mandalorian
Image: Disney+

The warmest and most welcome addition to the Star Wars universe made her debut on The Mandalorian’s “Guns for Hire” episode.

Star Wars superfan and known Grogu admirer Lizzo made an appearance as the Dutchess of Plazir-15 in the Outer Rim territories during a side quest detour on the series. (Note: The Mandalorian subtitles and Lizzo spelled it “Dutchess,” so we’re going with that for now, despite a Lucasfilm tweet spelling it “Duchess.”) She’s a royal and elected official married to Jack Black’s Captain Bombardier, a reformed Imperial. And honestly we’re obsessed—her gown complete with holographic projected train, regal demeanor, instant connection with Grogu (and her delightful decision to knight the little guy)... all of “Guns for Hire” could have just centered on these characters. We want the Grogu and Lizzo cut of the episode, please Lucasfilm!

If like me you’re now wanting to see more about how it all came to happen, here’s a gallery of Lizzo’s posts, building up to her finally being able to share more about the experience of becoming Star Wars canon and besties with Grogu.

2 / 16

Fans helped Lizzo manifest the cameo

Fans helped Lizzo manifest the cameo

3 / 16

Lizzo is a Grogu super fan just like us

Lizzo is a Grogu super fan just like us

4 / 16

Star Wars was Lizzo and her father's favorite

Star Wars was Lizzo and her father’s favorite

5 / 16

Lizzo dressed as Grogu

Lizzo dressed as Grogu

6 / 16

Lizzo and Jack Black behind the scenes

Lizzo and Jack Black behind the scenes

7 / 16

Okay we want to party with the Dutchess and the Captain

Okay we want to party with the Dutchess and the Captain

8 / 16

The moment we were all Lizzo

The moment we were all Lizzo

Image for article titled Let&#39;s Recap Baby Yoda&#39;s Day Out With Dutchess Lizzo on The Mandalorian
Image: Disney+
9 / 16

The moment we were all Grogu meeting Lizzo

The moment we were all Grogu meeting Lizzo

Image for article titled Let&#39;s Recap Baby Yoda&#39;s Day Out With Dutchess Lizzo on The Mandalorian
Image: Disney+
10 / 16

Mando daddy who? It's all about Dutchess mother.

Mando daddy who? It’s all about Dutchess mother.

Image for article titled Let&#39;s Recap Baby Yoda&#39;s Day Out With Dutchess Lizzo on The Mandalorian
Image: Disney+
11 / 16

When is space croquet coming to Galaxy's Edge?

When is space croquet coming to Galaxy’s Edge?

Image for article titled Let&#39;s Recap Baby Yoda&#39;s Day Out With Dutchess Lizzo on The Mandalorian
Image: Disney+
12 / 16

The moment Grogu was totally not helping the Dutchess

The moment Grogu was totally not helping the Dutchess

Image for article titled Let&#39;s Recap Baby Yoda&#39;s Day Out With Dutchess Lizzo on The Mandalorian
Image: Disney+
13 / 16

Grogu, Knight of the Ancient Order of Independent Regencies

Grogu, Knight of the Ancient Order of Independent Regencies

Image for article titled Let&#39;s Recap Baby Yoda&#39;s Day Out With Dutchess Lizzo on The Mandalorian
Image: Disney+
14 / 16

We demand more Grogu and Dutchess Adventures!

We demand more Grogu and Dutchess Adventures!

Lizzo and Grogu selfie
Image: Lizzo @LizzoBeEating

Make it happen Disney+!

15 / 16

True royalty!

True royalty!

Oh—and if you want to meet Grogu yourself, you can try your luck at Galaxy’s Edge at Disney Parks.

16 / 16