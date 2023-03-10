The latest in innovations and experiential experiences are being showcased at SXSW this weekend, and Disney Parks hit the fest to reveal a toddler-sized but kinda scary robot. Over at the theme parks spring is in bloom at Walt Disney World’s Flower and Garden Fest and Marvel heroes arrive at Avengers Campus at the Disneyland Resort. A rebranding kicks off Universal Studios Destinations and Experiences as the company expands beyond Super Nintendo World into other immersive realms. And among upcoming special events Star Wars Celebration announcements abound and Warner Bros. celebrates 100 years with a concert on the WB lot.

Read on for the latest news from Disney Parks, Meow Wolf, Universal Studios, theaters, and experiential entertainment!