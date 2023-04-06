This WB100 Merch Is Full of Movie Magic

This WB100 Merch Is Full of Movie Magic

Wizard of Oz, DC superheroes, and the Looney Tunes feature on special centennial collections.

Sabina Graves
WB100 products
Image: Warner Bros. Consumer Products

It’s a big year for Warner Bros. with all its centennial celebrations. Merch marking the WB100 features mash-ups with the Looney Tunes, DC characters, and cinematic classics like Casablanca. The collection also includes special edition items inspired by WB’s 100 years of storytelling—think replicas of iconic props like Dorothy’s ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz.

Check out the gallery for a look at the lines available from retailers like BoxLunch, Kohl’s, Loungefly, and Zara. Collaborations with RSVLTS, the Hundreds, and Scotch & Soda aren’t to be missed. And the online version of the nostalgic WB Store, the WBShop, will also feature its own expansive selection.

Bugs Bunny Superman McFarlane Figure

Bugs Bunny Superman
Image: McFarlane

Find it online.

WB Shop: Looney Tunes x Batman

WB Shop: Looney Tunes x Batman
Image: WB Shop

Find online here.

WB100 x RSVLTS Looney Tunes

RSVLTS WB 100
Image: RSVLTS

Find the collection here.

WB100 x RSVLTS DC Hero Looney Tunes

RSVLTS WB100 DC Looney Tunes
Image: RSVLTS

Find the collection here.

Warner Bros. 100 Looney Tunes Mashup Clips

Warner Bros. 100 Looney Tunes Mashup Clips
Image: Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Find at BoxLunch in stores and online.

Wizard of Oz Clock

Wizard of Oz Clock
Image: Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Find it online at the WB Shop.

Looney Tunes x Lord of the Rings

Looney Tunes x Lord of the Rings
Image: Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Find it at Kohl’s.

Casablanca x Looney Tunes

Casablanca x Looney Tunes
Image: Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Find at the WB Shop.

Casablanca x Looney Tunes

Casablanca x Looney Tunes
Image: Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Find at Kohl’s.

WB 100 Looney Tunes Shield Hoodie

WB 100 Looney Tunes Shield Hoodie
Image: WB Shop

Find at the WB Shop.

Looney Tunes Loungefly

Looney Tunes Loungefly
Photo: Loungefly

Find this at Loungefly retailers and online.

Looney Tunes UNIQLO

Looney Tunes UNIQLO
Image: UNIQLO

Find in UNIQLO stores and online.

Looney Tunes Zara

Looney Tunes Zara
Image: Zara

Find in Zara stores and online.

Looney Tunes Zara

Looney Tunes Zara
Image: Zara

Find in Zara stores and online.

Scotch & Soda Bugs Bunny

Scotch & Soda Bugs Bunny
Image: Scotch & Soda

Find in Scotch & Soda stores and online.

Scotch & Soda Bugs Bunny

Scotch & Soda Bugs Bunny
Image: Scotch & Soda

Find in Scotch & Soda stores and online.

Scotch & Soda Bugs Bunny

Scotch & Soda Bugs Bunny
Image: Scotch & Soda

Find in Scotch & Soda stores and online.

Ruby Slippers

Ruby Slippers
Photo: Paragon FX Group

Find at the WB Shop online.

The Hundreds x WB100 Looney Tunes DC Mashup

The Hundreds x WB100 Looney Tunes DC Mashup
Image: The Hundreds

Find online.

The Hundreds x WB100 Looney Tunes DC Mashup

The Hundreds x WB100 Looney Tunes DC Mashup
Image: The Hundreds

Find online.

The Hundreds x WB100 Looney Tunes DC Mashup

The Hundreds x WB100 Looney Tunes DC Mashup
Image: The Hundreds

Find online.

The Hundreds x WB100 Looney Tunes DC Mashup

The Hundreds x WB100 Looney Tunes DC Mashup
Image: The Hundreds

Find online.

The Hundreds x WB100 Looney Tunes DC Mashup

The Hundreds x WB100 Looney Tunes DC Mashup
Image: The Hundreds

Find online.

The Hundreds x WB100 Looney Tunes DC Mashup

The Hundreds x WB100 Looney Tunes DC Mashup
Image: The Hundreds

Find online.

The Hundreds x WB100 Looney Tunes DC Mashup

The Hundreds x WB100 Looney Tunes DC Mashup
Image: The Hundreds

Find online.

Classic WB Logo Gear

WB shirt
Image: WB Shop

Find at the WB Shop online.

WB100 Shield Collection

WB blanket
Image: WB Shop

Find at the WB Shop online

The Wizard of Oz x Looney Tunes

wizard of oz looney tunes
Image: WB Shop

Find at the WB Shop online.

Looney Tunes x The Jetsons

Looney Tunes x The Jetsons
Image: WB Shop

Find at the WB Shop online.

Looney Tunes x The Flintstones

Looney Tunes x The Flintstones
Image: WB Shop

Find at the WB Shop online.

WB Shield Coffee Mug

WB Shop
Image: WB Shop

Find at the WB Shop online.

Warner Bros. 100 Years of Storytelling

Running Press 100 Years of Storytelling
Image: Running Press

Find at book retailers and online.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

