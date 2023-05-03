The space milk must flow—straight out of a galaxy far, far away and Knowhere in particular.



It’s Star Wars month and May the Fourth celebrations are taking over Disney Parks with foodie festivities. But don’t count Marvel Studios out on the action; James Gunn’s space opera, which opens May 5, will also debut meals inspired by the movie magic from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Folks, we have ourselves a good ol’ space food battle.

Check out the cinematic culinary synergy duking it in this gallery—or venture to either the Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World this month to sample all these treats yourself!