Blast Off With Star Wars and Guardians of the Galaxy Space Snacks at Disney Parks

Taste the synergy between Marvel Studios' new movie and all the May the Fourth festivities.

Sabina Graves
Disney Parks Marvel and Star Wars food
The space milk must flow—straight out of a galaxy far, far away and Knowhere in particular.

It’s Star Wars month and May the Fourth celebrations are taking over Disney Parks with foodie festivities. But don’t count Marvel Studios out on the action; James Gunn’s space opera, which opens May 5, will also debut meals inspired by the movie magic from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Folks, we have ourselves a good ol’ space food battle.

Check out the cinematic culinary synergy duking it in this gallery—or venture to either the Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World this month to sample all these treats yourself!

Star Wars Month at the Disneyland Resort

Star Wars Month at the Disneyland Resort

Star Wars Month at the Disneyland Resort
Location: Kat Saka’s Kettle

Surabat Valley Mix: Sweet kettle corn (Also available with furikake) (Available starting May 2)

Niamos Mix: Savory sour cream and chive popcorn (Also available with furikake) (Available starting May 2)

Jellyfruit Muffin: Passion fruit buttermilk muffin with pineapple and blackberry jam (Available starting May 2)

Location: Milk Stand 

Tenoo Swirl Crunchies Cereal: Blue milk topped with strawberry and grape candy pebbles (Available starting May 2)

Guardians of the Galaxy at Disney California Adventure

Guardians of the Galaxy at Disney California Adventure

Guardians of the Galaxy at Disney California Adventure
Location: Pym Test Kitchen

Milky Fizz - Desert Pear-flavored Soda Water with Cream (without the collectible sipper)

Milky Fizz Sipper with Desert Pear-flavored Soda Water with Cream included. (Sorry Magic Key holders, no discount on this one)

Star Wars Month at the Disneyland Resort

Star Wars Month at the Disneyland Resort

Star Wars Month at the Disneyland Resort
Location: Oga’s Cantina (Available May 2-August 31)

Five Blossom Bread with Mustard Cream: Warm pretzel knot with a new creamy honey mustard dip

Ginger Lime Tea Lemonade with Soju: Soju, Minute Maid Lemonade, Gold Peak Unsweetened Iced Tea, habanero lime and ginger flavors topped with matcha foam

Location: Hearthstone Lounge (Available May 2 through 31)

Ginger Daiquiri: El Dorado Rum, Sherry, Velvet Falernum, ginger syrup and lime juice, garnished with mint

Location: Grand Californian Hotel Lobby Cart (Available April 28 through May 30)

Star Wars Sugar Cookie

Wookiee Cookie

Pretzel Lightsabers

Falcon Lollipop

Stormtrooper Crisped Rice Treat

Tropical Whoopie Pie

Guardians of the Galaxy at Disney California Adventure

Guardians of the Galaxy at Disney California Adventure

Guardians of the Galaxy at Disney California Adventure
Location: Pym Test Kitchen

Orloni on a Stick: Two skewered kebobs made with ground beef and pork, yellow harissa sauce, rice pilaf, and pickled cucumber-onion salad

Star Wars Month at the Disneyland Resort

Star Wars Month at the Disneyland Resort

Star Wars Month at the Disneyland Resort
Location: Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo

Temple Rootleaf and Moss Salad with Seasoned Gwayo Egg: Sweet-savory salad greens, brined vegetables, roasted mushrooms, fried potato noodles, and soy-marinated soft-boiled egg (Available beginning May 2)

Temple Rootleaf and Moss Salad: Sweet-savory salad greens, brined vegetables, roasted mushrooms, and fried potato noodles (Plant-based) (Available beginning May 2)

Guardians of the Galaxy Disneyland Resort

Guardians of the Galaxy Disneyland Resort

Guardians of the Galaxy Disneyland Resort
Location: Pym Tasting Lab

Zarg-Bits: Crispy rice paper, buñuelos corn chips, veggie chips, and seasoned roasted pistachios

Star Wars Nite Disneyland After Dark Exclusives

Star Wars Nite Disneyland After Dark Exclusives

Star Wars Nite Disneyland After Dark Exclusives
This unhinged Grogu inspired treat is for those with the munchies!

Location: Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor

Snacky Sundae: Warm boba (for the frog eggs), cookies and cream ice cream with matcha cream topped with a snack mix of Grogu’s faves: a blue macaron, gummy frog and a chicky nuggie.

Star Wars Nite Disneyland After Dark Exclusives

Star Wars Nite Disneyland After Dark Exclusives

Star Wars Nite Disneyland After Dark Exclusives
For attendees attending the after-dark event on May 2, 4, 8, 11 only.

Location: Harbour Galley

The Mos Eisley Spaceport Cookies

Location: Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor

The Galactic Princess Sundae

Location: Frontierland churro cart

The Mossy Mint Churro

Location: Red Rose Taverne

The Harissa Tip-Yip Bowl

Location: Hungry Bear Restaurant

Corned Shaak Loaded Fries

As well as all other month-long offerings and the year-round Disneyland Star Wars staples.

Guardians of the Galaxy Walt Disney World

Guardians of the Galaxy Walt Disney World

Guardians of the Galaxy Walt Disney World
Location: Epcot Connections Café

Perfect Sovereign Waffle Bites: Mini Liége waffles with a red berry dipping sauce and edible gold dust

Grogu Sipper at the Disneyland Resort

Grogu Sipper at the Disneyland Resort

Grogu Sipper at the Disneyland Resort
Location: Fruit Cart, Churro Cart, and Lemonade Cart in Tomorrowland

The Grogu Sipper includes choice of fountain beverage at time of purchase (limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply).

Guardians of the Galaxy Walt Disney World

Guardians of the Galaxy Walt Disney World

Guardians of the Galaxy Walt Disney World
Location: Epcot MISSION: Space popcorn cart

Guardians of the Galaxy Cookie

Grogu Goods at the Disneyland Resort

Grogu Goods at the Disneyland Resort

Grogu Goods at the Disneyland Resort
Location: Marceline’s Confectionery

Grogu Candy Apple: Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel with marshmallow ears enrobed in colored white chocolate with gold sanding sugar for the belt

Star Wars Month at Walt Disney World

Star Wars Month at Walt Disney World

Star Wars Month at Walt Disney World
Location: Hollywood Studios Churro Carts at the Market, Grand Avenue and Anaheim Produce (available May 4-31)

Red or blue lightsaber churros with chocolate sauce

Star Wars Month at Walt Disney World

Star Wars Month at Walt Disney World

Star Wars Month at Walt Disney World
Location: PizzeRizzo and The Trolley Car Café (Available May 4-5)

Dark Side Chocolate Creation: Malted milk chocolate mousse dome with raspberry mousse filling, slivered almonds, and chocolate shortbread cookie

Star Wars Month at Walt Disney World

Star Wars Month at Walt Disney World

Star Wars Month at Walt Disney World
Location: Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Pineapple Lanai (Available May 4 only)

Millennium Falcon Star Wars Soft-serve Sundae: Galactic gray vanilla soft-serve with mint flavor, chocolate cream cookie crumbles, chocolate drizzle, white chocolate pearl stars, brownie asteroid pieces with stardust sparkles, and a Millennium Falcon white chocolate piece

Star Wars Month at Walt Disney World

Star Wars Month at Walt Disney World

Star Wars Month at Walt Disney World
Location: The Ganachery at Disney Springs

Queen Amidala Chocolate Piñata: Dark chocolate piñata filled with ruby chocolate and raspberry bark (Available May 1-31)

Ahsoka Pop: Plant-based coconut and blueberry swirl pop enrobed in dark chocolate (Available May 1-31)

Millennium Falcon Pop: Milk chocolate pop with crisp pearls (Currently available)

Star Wars Month at Walt Disney World

Star Wars Month at Walt Disney World

Star Wars Month at Walt Disney World
Location: Swirls on the Water at Disney Springs (Available May 4-31)

Loyal Astromech Swirl: Dole Whip Mango swirled with habanero soft-serve in a red velvet cone with toasted graham cracker crumbs, chocolate rocks, and a BB-8 edible garnish

Star Wars Month at Disneyland Paris

Star Wars Month at Disneyland Paris

Star Wars Month at Disneyland Paris
Location: Disneyland Paris Disneyland Park’s Cool Station (Available starting May 4)

Grogu Meringue with white chocolate icing and macaron (available while supplies last)

Star Wars Month at Walt Disney World

Star Wars Month at Walt Disney World

Star Wars Month at Walt Disney World
Location: Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo

Light Up! Acid Spitter Orb Sipper with lanyard includes choice of fountain beverage at time of purchase (available while supplies last beginning May 4)

Star Wars Month at Walt Disney World

Star Wars Month at Walt Disney World

Star Wars Month at Walt Disney World
Location: Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo

Oi-Oi Puff: Raspberry cream puff with passion fruit mousse (available May 4-5)

Star Wars Month at the Disneyland Resort

Star Wars Month at the Disneyland Resort

Star Wars Month at the Disneyland Resort
Location: Galactic Grill

Darth by Chocolate Parfait (Available May 2-6)

Star Wars Month at Walt Disney World

Star Wars Month at Walt Disney World

Star Wars Month at Walt Disney World
Location: Hollywood Studios Backlot Express (Available May 4-31)

Wookiee Cookie: Two oatmeal cookies with vanilla cream filling garnished with a milk chocolate sash on top

Star Wars Month at Walt Disney World

Star Wars Month at Walt Disney World

Star Wars Month at Walt Disney World
Location: Backlot Express (Available May 4-31)

Darth Vader Cupcake: Chocolate cupcake with chocolate-peanut butter buttercream, dipped in dark chocolate ganache, edged in chocolate flakes, and topped with a chocolate Darth Vader

Use the Force and find these limited-release treats at Disney Parks!

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

