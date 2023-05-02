Watch the Stars of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Unbox Their Toy Selves

Watch the Stars of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Unbox Their Toy Selves

Marvel Studios' latest release starring Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Pom Klementieff, and more, opens this Friday, May 5.

By
Sabina Graves
Image for article titled Watch the Stars of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Unbox Their Toy Selves
Image: Disney Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products

Don’t miss the delight on the faces of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy when they unbox themselves in miniature toy form.

To celebrate the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, stars Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Sean Gunn (Kraglin; he’s also the Rocket motion performer), and Pom Klementieff (Mantis) got to have look at their likenesses through the merch line from Marvel Studios’ latest release. From Marvel Legends figures to Funko Pops, here’s an exclusive look at their impressions.

Watch the video below and check out the gallery of some of the galactic goods the cast demo’d just in time for the film’s release on May 5.

Watch Chris Pratt and the Guardians of the Galaxy Cast Open Their Own Toys
Watch Chris Pratt and the Guardians of the Galaxy Cast Open Their Own Toys
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Toys

Image for article titled Watch the Stars of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Unbox Their Toy Selves
Image: Disney Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Toys

Image for article titled Watch the Stars of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Unbox Their Toy Selves
Image: Disney Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Toys

Image for article titled Watch the Stars of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Unbox Their Toy Selves
Image: Disney Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Toys

Image for article titled Watch the Stars of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Unbox Their Toy Selves
Image: Disney Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Toys

Image for article titled Watch the Stars of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Unbox Their Toy Selves
Image: Disney Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Toys

Image for article titled Watch the Stars of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Unbox Their Toy Selves
Image: Disney Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Toys

Image for article titled Watch the Stars of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Unbox Their Toy Selves
Image: Disney Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Toys

Image for article titled Watch the Stars of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Unbox Their Toy Selves
Image: Disney Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Toys

Image for article titled Watch the Stars of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Unbox Their Toy Selves
Image: Disney Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Toys

Image for article titled Watch the Stars of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Unbox Their Toy Selves
Image: Disney Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Toys

Image for article titled Watch the Stars of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Unbox Their Toy Selves
Image: Disney Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Toys

Image for article titled Watch the Stars of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Unbox Their Toy Selves
Image: Disney Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Toys

Image for article titled Watch the Stars of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Unbox Their Toy Selves
Image: Disney Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Toys

Image for article titled Watch the Stars of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Unbox Their Toy Selves
Image: Disney Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products

Find these online or at retailers near you!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens May 5th!

