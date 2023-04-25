Watch Mandalorian's Katee Sackhoff Play With Some New Star Wars Toys

For "Mando Mania," the ruler of Mandalore swaps the Darksaber for Lego and Grogu figures. Fair trade, really.

James Whitbrook
Image for article titled Watch Mandalorian&#39;s Katee Sackhoff Play With Some New Star Wars Toys
Image: Lucasfilm

After many years of fighting, Bo-Katan is at last the Mand’alor she’s always wanted to be. Sure, she might not have the Darksaber any more (again), but hey! At least she’s got some shiny new Star Wars toys to play with.

To celebrate the latest “Mando Mania” merch drop—the weekly Mando-themed toy and collectibles reveal that Lucasfilm and its various partners have run throughout the third season of The Mandalorian—io9 has an exclusive video of Lady Kryze herself, Katee Sackhoff, getting her hands on some of the toys from the world of The Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian's Katee Sackhoff Unboxes New Lego and Hasbro Star Wars Toys
The Mandalorian’s Katee Sackhoff Unboxes New Lego and Hasbro Star Wars Toys

Included are familiar releases like Bo-Katan’s Star Wars: The Black Series action figure from Hasbro, as well as more recently revealed products like the Lego Microfighter N-1 Starfighter, and the upcoming Lego Spider Tank playset, based on Din and Bo’s encounter with the mysterious mechanized being in season three. Alas, there’s no Darksaber for her to wield, but Sackhoff arguably got her hands on something even more precious: Hasbro’s Mixin’ Moods Grogu, a delightfully squidgy version of Din’s newly adopted sun that is made with moldable skin, letting you (and Katee Sackhoff) pose Grogu right down to his very expression. D’aaw.

Click through to see a few product shots of some of the toys Sackhoff played with. Season three of The Mandalorian is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

Hasbro Star Wars The Black Series Bo-Katan Kryze

Hasbro Star Wars The Black Series Bo-Katan Kryze

Image for article titled Watch Mandalorian&#39;s Katee Sackhoff Play With Some New Star Wars Toys
Image: Hasbro

$22, available now.

Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter Microfighter

Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter Microfighter

Image for article titled Watch Mandalorian&#39;s Katee Sackhoff Play With Some New Star Wars Toys
Image: Lego

$16, available from August 1.

Hasbro Star Wars Mixin’ Moods Grogu

Hasbro Star Wars Mixin’ Moods Grogu

Image for article titled Watch Mandalorian&#39;s Katee Sackhoff Play With Some New Star Wars Toys
Image: Hasbro

$25, available this summer.

Lego Star Wars Spider Tank

Lego Star Wars Spider Tank

Image for article titled Watch Mandalorian&#39;s Katee Sackhoff Play With Some New Star Wars Toys
Image: Lego

$50, available starting August 1.

