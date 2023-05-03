A Mega Mother's Day Gift Guide for the Pop Culture Enthusiast

Toys and Collectibles

A Mega Mother's Day Gift Guide for the Pop Culture Enthusiast

Skip the generic and shower your favorite geeky mom with goodies from Marvel, DC, Studio Ghibli, Pokemon, Lord of the Rings, and more!

Sabina Graves
Mother's Day fandom gift guide
Image: Rock Love/BoxLunch/ShopDisney/WB Shop/WEBTOON/BBC Studios

Here’s a fandom-centric guide for every type of mom: new moms, dog moms, mother moms, and more. It’s getting down to the wire to shop for the perfect gift (Mother’s Day is May 14!) but thankfully places like BoxLunch, ShopDisney, WB Shop, and other pop culture retailers have you covered.

Jump into this gallery of gift ideas from Marvel, DC, Star Wars, Pokémon, Studio Ghibli, Lore Olympus, Bluey, One Piece, and Jurassic Park to outfit the mom (and her littles) in your life. For a fandom index click here.

 Lore Olympus Webtoon

Lore Olympus hoodie Webtoon
Image: Webtoon

Available online.

 Lore Olympus Webtoon

Lore Olympus dad hat Webtoon
Image: Webtoon

Available online.

Bluey Dance Mode! Vinyl

Bluey Dance Mode record
Image: BBC Studios

Available to stream and to buy here.

Pokémon BoxLunch

BoxLunch Mother's Day
Image: BoxLunch

Available in store or online.

Pokémon BoxLunch

BoxLunch Mother's Day
Image: BoxLunch

Available in store or online.

Disney BoxLunch

BoxLunch Mother's Day
Image: BoxLunch

Available in store or online.

Studio Ghibli BoxLunch

BoxLunch Mother's Day
Illustration: BoxLunch

Available in store or online.

Studio Ghibli BoxLunch

BoxLunch Mother's Day
Image: BoxLunch

Available in store or online.

Studio Ghibli BoxLunch

BoxLunch Mother's Day
Image: BoxLunch

Available in store or online.

Studio Ghibli BoxLunch

BoxLunch Mother's Day
Image: BoxLunch

Available in store or online.

Disney BoxLunch

BoxLunch Mother's Day
Image: BoxLunch

Available in store or online.

Disney BoxLunch

BoxLunch Mother's Day
Image: BoxLunch

Available in store or online.

Disney BoxLunch

BoxLunch Mother's Day
Image: BoxLunch

Available in store or online.

Pokémon BoxLunch

BoxLunch Mother's Day
Image: BoxLunch

Available in store or online.

Pokémon BoxLunch

BoxLunch Mother's Day
Image: BoxLunch

Available in store or online.

Disney BoxLunch

BoxLunch Mother's Day
Image: BoxLunch

Available in store or online.

Disney BoxLunch

BoxLunch Mother's Day
Image: BoxLunch

Available in store or online.

Star Wars BoxLunch

BoxLunch Mother's Day
Image: BoxLunch

Available in store or online.

Star Wars BoxLunch

BoxLunch Mother's Day
Image: BoxLunch

Available in store or online.

Disney BoxLunch

BoxLunch Mother's Day
Image: BoxLunch

Available in store or online.

Jurassic Park BoxLunch

BoxLunch Mother's Day
Image: BoxLunch

Available in store or online.

The Little Mermaid Hot Topic

Hot Topic Mother's Day
Image: Hot Topic

Available online.

Pixar Chewy

Disney Chewy Mother's Day
Image: Chewy

Available online.

Disney Chewy

Disney Chewy x Mother’s Day
Image: Chewy

Available online.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Chewy

Disney Chewy Mother's Day
Image: Chewy

Available online.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Chewy

Disney Chewy Mother's Day
Image: Chewy

Available online.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Chewy

Disney Chewy x Mother’s Day
Image: Chewy

Available online.

Star Wars Chewy

Disney Chewy Mother's Day
Image: Chewy

Available online.

Star Wars Chewy

Disney Chewy x Mother’s Day
Image: Chewy

Available online.

Star Wars Chewy

Disney Chewy Mother's Day
Image: Chewy

Available online.

Star Wars RSVTLS

RSVLTS Mother's Day
Image: RSVLTS

Available online.

Star Wars RSVTLS

RSVLTS Mother's Day
Image: RSVLTS

Available online.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Lush

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Lush x Mother’s Day
Image: Lush

Find in stores or online.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Lush

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Lush x Mother’s Day
Image: Lush

Find in stores or online.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Lush

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Lush x Mother’s Day
Image: Lush

Find in stores or online.

Studio Ghibli RockLove

RockLove Mother's Day
Image: RockLove

Available online.

Studio Ghibli RockLove

RockLove Mother's Day
Image: RockLove

Available online.

DC Comics RockLove

RockLove Mother's Day
Image: RockLove

Available online.

DC Comics RockLove

RockLove Mother's Day
Image: RockLove

Available online.

Supergirl DC Shop

DC Shop Mother's Day
Image: DC Shop

Available online.

Supergirl DC Shop

DC Shop Mother's Day
Image: DC Shop

Available online.

Harley Quinn DC Shop

DC Shop Mother's Day
Image: DC Shop

Available online.

Harley Quinn DC Shop

DC Shop Mother's Day
Image: DC Shop

Available online.

Harley Quinn DC Shop

DC Shop Mother's Day
Image: DC Shop

Available online.

Wonder Woman DC Shop

DC Shop Mother's Day
Image: DC Shop

Available online.

The Lord of the Rings WB Shop

WB Shop Mother's Day
Image: WB Shop

Available online.

The Lord of the Rings WB Shop

WB Shop Mother's Day
Image: WB Shop

Available online.

The Lord of the Rings WB Shop

WB Shop Mother's Day
Image: WB Shop

Available online.

The Conjuring Universe WB Shop

WB Shop Mother's Day
Image: WB Shop

Available online.

The Exorcist WB Shop

WB Shop Mother's Day
Image: WB Shop

Available online.

Friday the 13th WB Shop

WB Shop Mother's Day
Image: WB Shop

Available online.

Looney Tunes WB Shop

WB Shop Mother's Day
Image: WB Shop

Available online.

Looney Tunes WB Shop

WB Shop Mother's Day
Image: WB Shop

Available online.

House of the Dragon WB Shop

WB Shop Mother's Day
Image: WB Shop

Available online.

Game of Thrones WB Shop

WB Shop Mother's Day
Image: WB Shop

Find online.

House of the Dragon WB Shop

WB Shop Mother's Day
Image: WB Shop

Available online.

The Wizard of Oz WB Shop

WB Shop Mother's Day
Image: WB Shop

Available online.

The Wizard of Oz WB Shop

WB Shop Mother's Day
Image: WB Shop

Available online.

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Shonen Jump Store

Shonen Jump Store Mother's Day
Image: Shonen Jump Store Mother’s Day

Find online.

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Shonen Jump Store

Shonen Jump Store Mother's Day
Image: Shonen Jump Store

Find online.

Chainsaw Man Crunchyroll Store

Mother's Day Crunchyroll Store
Image: Crunchyroll

Available online.

One Piece Crunchyroll Store

Mother's Day Crunchyroll Store
Image: Crunchyroll

Available online

One Piece Crunchyroll Store

Crunchyroll Mother's Day
Image: Crunchyroll

Available online

Spy x Family Crunchyroll Store

Mother's Day Crunchyroll Store
Image: Crunchyroll

Available online

Mickey and Co. by Outdoor Voices ShopDisney

ShopDisney Mother's Day
Image: ShopDisney

Available here.

Mickey and Co. by Outdoor Voices ShopDisney

ShopDisney Mother's Day
Image: ShopDisney

Available here.

Mickey and Co. by Outdoor Voices ShopDisney

ShopDisney Mother's Day
Image: ShopDisney

Available here.

Minnie Mouse Blendjet

ShopDisney Mother's Day
Image: BlendJet

Find online.

Minnie Mouse Hanna Anderson

Mother's Day ShopDisney
Image: Hanna Anderson

Available online.

Disney Princess ShopDisney

ShopDisney Mother's Day
Image: ShopDisney

Find online.

Disney Princess ShopDisney

ShopDisney Mother's Day
Image: ShopDisney

Available online.

Disney Princess ShopDisney

ShopDisney Mother's Day
Image: ShopDisney

Available online.

Disney Princess ShopDisney

ShopDisney Mother's Day
Image: ShopDisney

Available online.

Disney Villains ShopDisney

ShopDisney Mother's Day
Image: ShopDisney

Find online.

Disney Princess ShopDisney

ShopDisney Mother's Day
Image: ShopDisney

Available online.

Star Wars ShopDisney

ShopDisney Mother's Day
Image: ShopDisney

Available online.

Star Wars ShopDisney

ShopDisney Mother's Day
Image: ShopDisney

Available online.

Star Wars ShopDisney

ShopDisney Mother's Day
Image: ShopDisney

Available online

Star Wars ShopDisney

ShopDisney Mother's Day
Image: ShopDisney

Available online.

Disney Pets ShopDisney

ShopDisney Mother's Day
Image: ShopDisney

Available online.

Pixar ShopDisney

ShopDisney Mother's Day
Image: ShopDisney

Find online.

Pixar ShopDisney

ShopDisney Mother's Day
Image: ShopDisney

Find online.

Pixar ShopDisney

ShopDisney Mother's Day
Image: ShopDisney

Find online.

Pixar ShopDisney

ShopDisney Mother's Day
Image: ShopDisney

Find online.

Marvel ShopDisney

ShopDisney Mother's Day
Image: ShopDisney

Available online.

Marvel ShopDisney

ShopDisney Mother's Day
Image: ShopDisney

Available online.

Marvel ShopDisney

ShopDisney Mother's Day
Image: ShopDisney

Available online.

Marvel ShopDisney

ShopDisney Mother's Day
Image: ShopDisney

Available online.

Marvel ShopDisney

ShopDisney Mother's Day
Image: ShopDisney

Available online.

Marvel ShopDisney

ShopDisney Mother's Day
Image: ShopDisney

Available online.

Avatar: The Way of Water ShopDisney

ShopDisney Mother's Day
Image: ShopDisney

Find online.

Avatar: The Way of Water ShopDisney

ShopDisney Mother's Day
Image: ShopDisney

Find online.

The Little Mermaid ShopDisney

ShopDisney Mother's Day
Image: ShopDisney

Available online.

The Little Mermaid ShopDisney

ShopDisney Mother's Day
Image: ShopDisney

Available online.

The Little Mermaid ShopDisney

ShopDisney Mother's Day
Image: ShopDisney

Available online.

The Little Mermaid ShopDisney

ShopDisney Mother's Day
Image: ShopDisney

Available online.

The Little Mermaid ShopDisney

ShopDisney Mother's Day
Image: ShopDisney

Available online.

The Little Mermaid ShopDisney

ShopDisney Mother's Day
Image: ShopDisney

Available online.

The Little Mermaid ShopDisney

ShopDisney Mother's Day
Image: ShopDisney

Available online.

The Little Mermaid ShopDisney

ShopDisney Mother's Day
Image: ShopDisney

Available online.

Remember, Mother’s Day is May 14—so don’t delay!

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water.

