Fandoms Collide in DC Studios' The Flash Toys and Merch

Movies

Batmen, Barrys Allen, and the one and only Supergirl lead the collection for Andy Muschietti's film, which hits theaters June 16.

Sabina Graves
The Flash DC multiverse merchandise
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences

Batman ‘89 fans rejoice! Merch for DC’s The Flash movie might be headlined by Barry Allen, but Michael Keaton’s Batman dominates so much of it.

Here’s a preview of DC Studios and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products’ new collection, stuffed with multiverse merch and fandom fits that unite the heroes we love. Yes, that includes Batfleck—as well as Supergirl, who’ll play a key role in the film.

Check out this gallery featuring Mattel, Funko, Spin Master, and McFarlane Toys, with costumes by Rubies and exclusive lines on Warner Bros. Discovery’s DC Shop.

Batmobile!

Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Batman Fit

Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
DC Multiverse Batcycle

Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Batfleck

Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
DCEU Batman x Batman ‘89

Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Batman ‘89

Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Michael Keaton Batman

Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Supergirl action figure

Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
The Flash heroes

Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
The Flash in action

Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Supergirl poster shirt

Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Supergirl Barbie

Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Supergirl Barbie

Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
The Flash helmet

Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
The Flash x Batman Logo

Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
The 1989 Batmobile RC

Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Batman shirt

Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
The Flash x Batman logo hoodie

Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
The Batwing

Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
The Flash collectible emblem and ring set

Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Batman Thermos cup

Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
The Flash heroes blanket

Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Batman, The Flash, and Supergirl stuffed animals

Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
The Flash costume

Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
The Flash backpack

Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Supergirl costume

Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Batman ‘89 costume

Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Iris West Funko

Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Batman in Batwing Funko

Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Batman in Batwing Funko (boxed)

Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
The Flash heroes Thermos cup

Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Past and Future Batman

Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
The Flash x Batman emblem hat

Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences

DC Studios’ The Flash opens June 16.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

