Welcome James Gunn's Creature Commandos Cast to DC Studios

Creature Commandos is gearing up to kick off the new DC Studios canon. The animated show from James Gunn will star Indira Varma (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Game of Thrones) and Marvel veteran Frank Grillo, among others.

Grillo’s casting as Rick Flagg Sr.—father of Rick Flagg, played by Joel Kinnaman in The Suicide Squad—was confirmed by The Wrap. Collider announced the full cast, led by Indira Varma as the Bride. Filling out the Creature Commando roster are David Harbour (Stranger Things) as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) as G.I. Robot, Zoe Chao (The Afterparty) as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Maria Bakalova (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) as new character Princess Ilana Rostovic, and Peacemaker’s Steve Agee and Sean Gunn returning as John Economos and Weasel, respectively.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, during DC Studio’s big slate of announcements, Gunn revealed the animated characters’ roles would be filled by actors who could also portray them in live-action. He confirmed this today, responding to a Tweet that “some of them, yes, are already a part of live action plans.”



Advertisement

Advertisement

Creature Commandos is a seven-episode animated HBO Max series written by Gunn and produced by Peter Safran. We’re excited to see the crossover potential with these characters as the new DC unfolds, after this summer’s The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom wrap things up for the current DCEU later this year. Creature Commandos is due out in 2024.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.