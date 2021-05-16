DB Woodside as Amenadiel Image : Netflix

A new season of Lucifer arrives on May 28 with the second half of season 5 and a full eight-episode order.



As the show comes to a close, actor DB Woodside seized the opportunity to flex to dish to tvline about what fans can expect between Amenadiel (Woodside) and Linda (Rachel Harris), while also talking about his directorial debut.

Last season ended on a serious cliffhanger with Amenadiel and Lucifer brawling with Michael and Maze. But in less violent news, Amenadiel is now a father, and Linda is the baby Momma. He was upset when discovering his child is a mere mortal, and Woodside talks about the character working through that. “More than just his own embarrassment or his own expectations not being met, he’s scared, as he says, by the fact that his son will grow old, his son will be weak, his son will be a target. Those are things that would make any parent scared.”

With that said, Amenadiel has worked out a sweet deal with Linda and will continue to co-parent. “Amenadiel and Linda have developed a really beautiful friendship and have happened upon a great way to coparent. I think they’re friends forever, and I just love all that stuff with Rachael [Harris]. They’re definitely in for some more ups and downs of being a parent, but I don’t think Amenadiel could ask for a better partner than Dr. Linda.”

As for directing, Woodside was a bit nervous about juggling so many people on set. He realized that you see things differently when it’s actor vs. director. “As a director it was different, because as an actor, if I’m in a scene with one of them or two of them, I’m just concerned about what I’m doing, right? As director, I’m responsible for the entire vision, and sometimes actors can come to a scene with a very small point of view and not understand how they’re fitting into the big picture.”

For me, Amenadiel has one of the best character redemption arcs in the series—and I’m not ready for this show to end ever . Lucifer has been a wild ride from start to finish, and I’ve grown attached to so many characters. *Sigh* I guess all good things must come to an end (even though it’s not right now) . In the meantime, I am looking forward to seeing Woodside develop as a director.

The second half of season 5 premieres on May 28 on Netflix!

