Massive Leak Reveals Pretty Much Everything About Samsung's Next Foldable Phone

Image : Samsung ( via Winfuture.de

The Galaxy Fold was the pioneer for Samsung’s first efforts in making foldable phones, and now thanks to a massive leak, we’re getting a detailed look at Samsung’s second foldable handset—the Galaxy Z Flip—weeks before its expected official debut.

The leak was first uncovered by Winfuture.de and sheds light on almost everything you’d want to know about the Galaxy Z Flip, including its specs, features, and thanks to a number of official- looking renders, even its design.

Featuring a 6.7-inch 2636 x 1080 display with a 22:9 aspect ratio , the Z Flip will be the second phone with a flexible screen to sport a design that harkens back to a time when flip phones were king. (Thank you, Motorola Razr. ) However, the big difference between the Razr and the Z Flip is that Winfuture’s leak seems to confirm that Samsung’s flexible display will come with “Ultra Thin Glass” that should offer much better protection from everyday wear and tear.

Image : Samsung ( via Winfuture.de )

As seen i n leaked images , the Galaxy Z Flip features a hole-punch selfie camera (like other modern Galaxy phones) with a 10-MP resolution, while the display itself comes with support for HDR10+ video. Additionally, on the outside of the phone, Samsung has included a tiny 1.06-inch exterior display covered by Gorilla Glass 6, which can be used for simple tasks like checking the time or notifications.

Winfuture also claims that the Z Flip will have a hinge that can be freely opened between 70 and 110 degrees, but will also be able to rest open in a 90-degree L-shaped position when left on a desk or table.

As for specs, the Z Flips looks like it will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chip instead of the newer Snapdragon 865 processor (which will probably be reserved for the Galaxy S20), a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Inside, while the Z Flip’s 3,300 mAh battery might seem a bit small compared to a lot of other modern Android phones, it’s still significantly larger than the 2,510 mAh power pack found in the Moto Razr.

T he Z Flip appears to sport just two rear cameras instead of three: a 12-MP main camera and a 12-MP ultra-wide angle camera. Unfortunately, it seems that anyone hoping for a microSD card slot or a headphone jack on the Z Flip is going to end up disappointed.

Based on the leaked photos posted by Winfuture, it looks like the Z Flip will come in two colors: black and purple. However, there are a few important details Winfuture didn’t get, such as the Z Flip’s expected price and release date. Rumor has it that the Z Flip could be available for sale or pre-order as early as Feb. 14 , with a price somewhere between $1,000 and $1,500. A number of recent reports have suggested a figure closer to $1,000.

It’s important to note that these leaks haven’t been officially confirmed by Samsung, but Winfuture’s solid track record with previous leaks, combined with all the details and high- quality renders , lends this report a lot of credibility.

Now the real question for Samsung: A fter Galaxy Fold, does the Z Flip have what it takes to convince foldable phone skeptics that this is worth consideration over one of its more traditional competitors?

Check back for more info in a couple weeks when we expect Samsung to officially reveal the Galaxy Z Flip at its 2020 Galaxy Unpacked event on Feb . 11 .