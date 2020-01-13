Big Leak Gives Us the Best Look at the Galaxy S20 Yet

Photo : Max Weinbach

Among all the commotion that happened at CES, Samsung announced that the next Galaxy Unpacked Event will take place on February 11th in San Francisco. And now just a few days later, some big leaks have given us a more detailed look at Samsung’s next major phone.

While all the previous leaks were renders, according to leaked photos of actual devices posted by Max Weinbach and XDA Developers, it appears we now have confirmation that Samsung is going with the Galaxy S20 name (as opposed to simply sticking with Galaxy S11).

Starting on the back of the phone, we can see four rear cameras along with a flash and what looks like a microphone hole similar to what Samsung employed on the Galaxy Note 10. While the big rectangular module looks a bit clunky, the rest of the S20's back doesn’t deviate much from previous Galaxy S phones, featuring a large swath of smooth, polished glass and round corners. And while it’s subtle, you can also see that the Galaxy S20 sports a volume rocker on its side, along with a second button for locking the phone or summoning a digital assistant.

In front, the Galaxy S20 looks like it’ll come with the same centrally located punch-hole selfie camera Samsung used on the Note 10, and while the S20 does have bezels, they have basically been reduced to slivers of black on top and bottom along with a faint outline running along the outside of the screen.

The specific model shown in the leaks is the Galaxy S20+, which unlike previous years is expected to be positioned in the middle of the Galaxy S20 line, above the standard Galaxy S20 but below the new super-premium Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Speaking of the Galaxy S20 Ultra (which will be available in 4G and 5G variants), Weinback also claims that it will get some seriously beefy specs including up to 16GB of RAM, 512GB of onboard storage (plus a microSD card slot), and a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 45-watt fast charging.

As for its cameras, there seem to be some small differences between the Galaxy S20 Ultra and its claimed 108-MP camera compared to the 12-MP primary cam Ice Universe had previously stated as being featured in the Galaxy S20 and S20+.

Same goes for the Ultra’s 10X telephoto zoom camera, which has been a long-rumored featured many expect Samsung to include on the S20 line, which offers a much bigger zoom than the 3x telephoto cam Weinbach claims that standard S20 and S20+ will get.

Regardless, with the Galaxy S20's launch less than a month away, we expect a lot more leaks to surface before it’s official debut on February 11th. So stay tuned for more updates and official hands-on from Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked Event on February 11th.